Shoppers Stop jumps 11% on posting Q3 nos; profit up 37%; rev up 9% YoY

Around 9:31 AM, Shoppers Stop share price was up 6 per cent at Rs 658.1 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.23 per cent at 76,673.65. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,271.70 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 943.65 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 574.40 per share.

Shoppers Stop on Tuesday, after market hours, reported a 37 per cent rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, at Rs 48.78 crore as compared to Rs 35.56 crore a year ago.

ALSO READ: Shoppers Stop Q3 results: PAT rises 41% to Rs 52.23 cr, revenue grows 11.5% The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,311 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to Rs 1,207 crore. The Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) for the third quarter stood at Rs 262 crore as compared to Rs 219 crore a year ago. Similarly, the Ebitda margin stood at 20 per cent as compared to 18.1 per cent.

"We have delivered healthy volume-led revenue growth of 9 per cent and like-for-like (LFL) growth of 4 per cent, despite higher inflation and decline in consumer spending.... initiatives taken in the quarter led to increasing in premiumisation, and our premium categories contributed 64 per cent of our total revenue," said Kavindra Mishra, MD, and CEO, Shoppers Stop.

Besides, as per filing, First Citizen Members contributed 83 per cent to the company's sales, of which 69 per cent were repeat and the balance 14 per cent from new members. The Premium Black Card members contributed 17 per cent to sales with an increase of more than 28 per cent Y-o-Y.

The beauty segment accounted for sales of Rs 268 crore, 3 per cent Y-o-Y growth, led by Fragrance. The company's subsidiary Global SS Beauty Brands Limited recorded a sale of Rs 78 crore during the quarter with 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Shoppers Stop launched 16 stores in this quarter, including 9 INTUNE, 6 SS Beauty stores, and 1 Department Store. The total capex spent was Rs 53 crore. It is planning to add 26 INTUNE and 6 Department stores during Q4 this year

In the past one year, Shoppers Stop shares have lost 11.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 4.3 per cent.

Shoppers Stop shares zoomed 10.8 per cent in Wednesday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high at Rs 688 per share. The buying in the stock came a day after the company released its Q3 results.