Home / Markets / News / FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

Sebi may exercise info-sharing rights under IOSCO, MoUs with nations

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Premium
FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approach the Central government or law-enforcement agencies to be able to get information from foreign jurisdictions in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Sebi is awaiting details on end-beneficiaries of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in connection with the charges levelled by the US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.   
The market regulator may refer the matter to ministries because some offshore regulators were not very forthcoming in providing the information sought, citing privacy reasons, said two people in the know.
Sebi is learnt to have written to several regulators including those in Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, seeking detailed information on some FPIs.

Also Read

Mutual funds, FPIs show appetite for a slice of Adani FPO anchor pie

Shift of axis from Indian markets: FPIs pivot to China as it unlocks

Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks

Scaling a new peak: FPIs, global cues propel Sensex past 63,000 mark

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

Rate pause effect: Debt fund yields come off after year-long rally

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Angel Broking for flouting regulatory norms

Privately placed bond mop-up at record Rs 8.3 trillion in FY23

Sebi cancels licence of brokerage house CNB Commodities in NSEL case

Topics :SEBIFPIsForeign Portfolio InvestorsAdani Group

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story