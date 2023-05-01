Home / Markets / News / Sebi cancels licence of brokerage house CNB Commodities in NSEL case

Sebi cancels licence of brokerage house CNB Commodities in NSEL case

Markets regulator Sebi has cancelled the registration of brokerage house CNB Commodities for participating in illegal 'paired contracts' launched by the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL)

New Delhi
Sebi cancels licence of brokerage house CNB Commodities in NSEL case

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has cancelled the registration of brokerage house CNB Commodities for participating in illegal 'paired contracts' launched by the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

In addition, Sebi has asked the broker to allow its existing clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds held in its custody within 15 days.

In case of failure of any clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds within this period, the broker will transfer the funds and securities of such clients to another broker within a period of the next 15 days thereon under the advice of the said clients.

The case relates to the participation of CNB Commodities, which was a member of the NSEL, in 'paired contracts that did not have regulatory approval.

The alleged transactions were carried out by the broker on the NSEL platform in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

In its order, Sebi said there were enough red flags for a reasonable person to come to conclude that what was being offered as 'paired contracts' on NSEL were not spot contracts in commodities.

"I am constrained to conclude that the Noticee's (CNB Commodities') participation in paired contracts offered on the NSEL platform raises serious questions on the ability of the notice to conduct proper and effective due diligence regarding the product itself," Sebi Chief General Manager Anitha Anoop said in her order on Friday.

By indulging in such an act, Sebi noted that CNB Commodities does not satisfy the fit and proper person criteria specified in Intermediaries Regulations and accordingly cancelled its registration.

In September 2009, NSEL (now defunct) introduced the concept of 'paired contracts' for trading, which allowed buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform.

Under this arrangement, investors could buy a short-duration contract and sell a long-duration contract and vice versa at the same time at a pre-determined price.

Further, it was noticed that trades for the buy contract and the selling contract used to happen on the NSEL on the same day at the same time and at different prices, involving the same counterparties.

The scheme of 'paired contracts' traded on the NSEL ultimately caused a huge loss to investors to the extent of Rs 5,500 crore, the order noted.

Also Read

Sebi cancels Way2Wealth Commodities registration in NSEL scam case

Markets regulator Sebi cancels registration of 3 brokers in NSEL case

Sebi cancels registration of 4 brokers in National Spot Exchange Ltd case

NSEL scam: Sebi bans five major commodity brokers for six months

Sebi calls off Pragya Commodity Brokers' registration in NSEL case

Blue Star board to consider proposal for issuance of bonus shares on May 4

Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

Currencies in limbo amid Labour Day holiday in most Asian markets

Stock markets: BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Maharashtra Day

Street signs: Sell in May and go away, expiry of pre-IPO lock-ins & more

Topics :SEBIBrokerages

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story