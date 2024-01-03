Home / Markets / News / Nifty likely to be sideways; Nocil, Alkyl Amine top tech calls for Jan 3

Nifty likely to be sideways; Nocil, Alkyl Amine top tech calls for Jan 3

Nifty could now remain in the 21,770-21,477 band for the near term, a sper Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Web Exclusive
Vinay Rajani Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nifty View

Nifty fell for the second consecutive session on Jan 02. At close, Nifty was down 76 points at 21,666. Cash market volumes rose compared to the previous session but remained below Rs1 lakh crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Broader market indices fell less than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio fell to 0.93:1. Nifty remains in a sideways/consolidation move and attracts buying on dips positionally.

Nifty could now remain in the 21,770-21,477 band for the near term, though benchmark indices turned slightly weak, stock specific bullish moves cannot be ruled out.  

Stock picks

Buy Alkyl Amines | CMP: Rs 2,685 | Target: Rs 3,300 | Stop-loss: Rs 2,428

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line resistance. It has formed double bottom formation at 2120 odd levels and reversed north and is now placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Indicators and Oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. Price breakout is accompanied with a jump in volumes.

Buy Nocil | CMP: Rs 282.55 | Target: Rs 306 | Stop-loss: Rs 269

The stock price has broken out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. It is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.

Indicators and Oscillators like DMI and RSI have turned bullish on the daily charts. Price breakout is accompanied with a jump in volumes. Chemical sector has started outperforming.

Vinay Rajani is CMT and Senior Technical & Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are his own. 

Also Read

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Nifty50, Bank Nifty overbought on charts; check key levels for this week

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

Nifty Auto eyes fresh selling below this level; Buy Nifty IT near support

Stock Market Live: Asia drops as S&P 500, Nasdaq begin 2024 on sour note

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto: 'Sell on rise' strategy apt amid possible downtrend

Bulls have tired legs, look for fresh triggers; indices end in the red

HDFC MF ramps up presence; PPFAS MF allows redemptions in liquid fund

Crude oil advances as Iran warship in the Red Sea escalates tensions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :technical callsStock callsNifty50Market technicalsDaily technicals

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story