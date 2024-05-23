Home / Markets / News / Adani Group stocks rally; Enterprises surges 8%, Ports, Power hit new high

Adani Group stocks rally; Enterprises surges 8%, Ports, Power hit new high

Report say Adani Enterprises may replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex index. This may lead to inflows worth Rs 1,000 crore in the stock

Adani, Adani Group
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Adani group companies were in demand on Thursday as they rallied up to 8 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade amid report that Adani Enterprises may replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex index. 

“A formal announcement in this regard is expected on Friday as part of the semi-annual rebalancing exercise for BSE indices,” a Business Standard report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This is the first time an Adani-group company will be added to the benchmark 30-share index. Estimates by IIFL Alternative Research suggest the addition of Adani Enterprises to the Sensex will result in inflows worth almost Rs 1,000 crore from passive funds tracking the index. READ REPORT HERE

On the bourses, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Group, surged 8 per cent to Rs 3,378.15, hitting a 52-week high in the intraday trade. The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 3,349.35 touched on March 4, 2024.

Separately, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,430.6 today, advancing 4 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, after a report said the Adani Group is set to invest $3 billion to expand its global ports capacity, targeting substantial acquisitions to strengthen its position along the vital trade corridor connecting India to Europe via Central and West Asia.

“The conglomerate plans to increase its overall port (container-handling) capacity from approximately 600 million metric tonnes per annum (MMT) to 800 MMT within the next two years, primarily through international acquisitions. Currently, 420 MMT of this capacity is domestic. The group aims to boost port revenues in international trade routes that are currently dominated by China,” the report said. READ HERE

Shares of Adani Power (4 per cent at Rs 720), meanwhile, also hit their respective all-time high. Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, and ACC were the other Adani group stocks that gained in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex 1.04 per cent at 01:36 PM.

Adani Group is among India's top business houses with an integrated energy and infrastructure platform in India and a long track record of successfully executing large-scale projects.

It is one of India’s largest listed business incubators in terms of market capitalisation and is driven by the philosophy of incubating businesses in four core industry sectors - energy and utility, transportation and logistics, consumer, and primary industry. It represents an effective complement of established and developing businesses which address the needs of India.

Adani Enterprises’ strategic business investments are centered around green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data center, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochem - all of which have significant scope for value unlocking, the company said.

Also Read

Adani Ports Q4 results: Net Profit jumps 76% to Rs 2,040 cr, revenue up 19%

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

RR vs RCB Eliminator: Kohli first player to hit 8000 runs in IPL history

Why Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Wilmar will be in focus on May 2

4 reasons why the Sensex has surged over 1,100 points on May 23

Sun Pharma hits over 3 month low; slips 5% in strong market post Q4 results

PG Electroplast soars 11%, hits record high on solid Q4, 1:10 stock split

This PSU defense stock to turn ex-split on Friday; zooms 54% in 8 days

Star Cement falls 5% on tepid March quarter; profit drops over 10%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarket trendsAdani GroupMarketsAdani EnterprisesAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story