Adani Enterprises may dislodge Wipro from Sensex, first for Adani Group

Adani Enterprises is expected to replace Wipro in the benchmark Sensex. A formal announcement in this regard is expected on Friday as part of the semi-annual rebalancing exercise for BSE indices. This is the first time any company owned by the Gautam Adani group will be added to the benchmark 30-share index. The move will result in inflows worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore from passive funds tracking the Sensex. Meanwhile, Wipro could see outflows of close to Rs 500 crore, according to an analysis done by IIFL Alternative Research. Shares of AEL are up 7.5 per cent so far this calendar year, while Wipro is down more than 3 per cent.

AEL’s inclusion in the Sensex could push up the index’s valuation. Currently, the Adani group flagship trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 57 times. By comparison, software exporter Wipro trades at 19.7 times, largely in line with Sensex’s 19.9 times. The consensus price target for AEL, according to Bloomberg, is Rs 4,069, implying a 30 per cent upside over its last close of Rs 3,140.

AEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are already part of the more widely tracked Nifty50 index. Inclusion in the Sensex will further broaden AEL’s investor base.

Interestingly, AEL had two chances of being added to the Sensex last calendar year. However, the sharp sell-off in the stock following the report by Hindenburg Research in January 2023 spoiled its chances. Later in July 2023, AEL was expected to be added to the Sensex after the merger between HDFC Bank and HDFC created an opening for one stock. However, JSW stole a march over it.

According to IIFL Alternative Research, five additions and deletions are also expected to the BSE 100 index. Here, Jio Financial Services, Adani Green Energy, REC, Adani Power, and Adani Energy Solutions are seen dislodging Page Industries, SBI Cards and Payment Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Jubilant Foodworks.