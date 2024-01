Adani Ports, Power: Charts suggest up to 23% upside for these Adani stocks

On Monday,rallied up to 7 per cent as benchmark indices jumped close to 1.5 per cent.

Among individual shares, Adani Power and Adani Green have zoomed around 300 per cent from the panic lows in February 2023; whereas the shares of the flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports have vaulted 200 per cent.

A year after the damaging report by US-based Hindenburg Research had sent Adani Group shares scurrying for cover, the Gautam-Adani led firm shares have recouped significant losses, and the Group has gained over 100 per cent in market capitalisation from its February 2023 low.

Going ahead, here are the key levels that one needs to watch out on select Adani shares.

Adani Enterprises (AEL)

Current Price: Rs 3,028

Bias: Sideways

Support: Rs 2,990

Resistance: Rs 3,150; Rs 3,200

Even as shares of Adani Enterprises trade with a positive bias on multiple time-frames, based on price-to-moving averages action; the trend seems to be lacking momentum. Thus, the stock may remain sideways to marginally positive in the near-term.

As per the daily chart, the stock needs to sustain consistently above its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) which stands at Rs 2,990. On the upside, the stock is expected to face resistance in the Rs 3,150-3,200 zone.