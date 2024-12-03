Wipro Bonus Issue: Share trades range-bound; check record date, eligibility

Wipro bonus shares: Shares of IT giant Wipro were in focus on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as they traded ex-date following the company’s bonus issue. The stock, however, has so far remained range-bound, trading between Rs 296.20 and Rs 289.30 after opening at Rs 295.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Wipro has announced a 1:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders one bonus share for every fully paid-up equity share held. In its regulatory filing, the company said: “The board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held. A corresponding bonus of one American Depositary Share (ADS) for every one ADS held will also be issued.”

The record date for determining eligible shareholders was set as Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

This is not the first bonus issue for the IT major. Back in 2019, Wipro issued a bonus in the ratio of 1:3, where shareholders received one additional share for every three shares held. The company also declared bonus issues in 2017, and 2010, showed the BSE data.

Wipro, one of India’s leading IT companies, offers a wide range of technology services, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), systems integration, IT solutions, and software development. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,04,550.32 crore and is a key constituent of the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex.

Wipro shares have dropped 38 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex have climbed nearly 12 per cent each.

At 2:27 PM on Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 291.15, down 0.38 per cent from its previous close. Around 12.73 million shares of Wipro, worth approximately Rs 371.20 crore, were traded on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the broader markets continued to gain. The BSE Sensex was trading at 80,899.56, up 651.48 points or 0.81 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 192 points or 0.79 per cent at 24,468.45.