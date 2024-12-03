Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Wipro Bonus Issue: Share trades range-bound; check record date, eligibility

Wipro Bonus Issue: Share trades range-bound; check record date, eligibility

Wipro shares were in the spotlight as they traded ex-date today for the company's announced 1:1 bonus issue. Check the record date and your eligibility for participation in the bonus payout

Wipro
Wipro(Photo: Reuters)
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro bonus shares: Shares of IT giant Wipro were in focus on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as they traded ex-date following the company’s bonus issue. The stock, however, has so far remained range-bound, trading between Rs 296.20 and Rs 289.30 after opening at Rs 295.35 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Wipro has announced a 1:1 bonus issue, granting shareholders one bonus share for every fully paid-up equity share held. In its regulatory filing, the company said: “The board has recommended the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1, i.e., one bonus equity share of Rs 2 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held. A corresponding bonus of one American Depositary Share (ADS) for every one ADS held will also be issued.”
 
The record date for determining eligible shareholders was set as Tuesday, December 3, 2024.
 
This is not the first bonus issue for the IT major. Back in 2019, Wipro issued a bonus in the ratio of 1:3, where shareholders received one additional share for every three shares held. The company also declared bonus issues in 2017, and 2010, showed the BSE data. 
 
Wipro, one of India’s leading IT companies, offers a wide range of technology services, including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), systems integration, IT solutions, and software development. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,04,550.32 crore and is a key constituent of the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex.
 
Wipro shares have dropped 38 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex have climbed nearly 12 per cent each. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 650 pts higher at 80,900; Nifty above 24,450; Financials, Metal, Oil lead

Options traders' bearish bets on rupee jump 200% on surprise GDP slowdown

Suraksha Diagnostic IPO closes today: GMP remains flat; Should you bid?

Upcoming IPOs: NSDL, Mobikwik, Belstar MFI among 29 Sebi okayed share sale

KPI Green charges up 4% on securing Rs 1,311-cr order from Coal India

At 2:27 PM on Tuesday, the stock was trading at Rs 291.15, down 0.38 per cent from its previous close. Around 12.73 million shares of Wipro, worth approximately Rs 371.20 crore, were traded on the NSE and BSE.
 
Meanwhile, the broader markets continued to gain. The BSE Sensex was trading at 80,899.56, up 651.48 points or 0.81 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 192 points or 0.79 per cent at 24,468.45.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Granules India share tanks 10% after USFDA's 'OAI' tag for Gagillapur Unit

Can Fin Homes shares gain over 2% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Tata Power rises 3% as subsidiary commissions 431 MW DC solar project in MP

MapmyIndia slips 12% in 2 days as Rohan Verma exits as CEO to float new co

MOIL shares jump 7% in trade; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Topics :Buzzing stocksWiproshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyBonus payoutsStock movemnetShare price

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story