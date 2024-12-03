Can Fin Homes shares gain over 2% ahead of ex-dividend date; details

Shares of housing finance company Can Fin Homes advanced 2.25 per cent to hit the day’s high of Rs 832.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during intra-day trade on Tuesday. A combined total of nearly 0.37 lakh shares of the company, estimated to be worth around Rs 30.61 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting, inter alia considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of Rs 6 (300 per cent) per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The uptick in Can Fin Homes' share price came ahead of the ex-date following the company’s announcement of a dividend of Rs 6 per share for its shareholders.“The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting, inter alia considered and declared an ‘Interim Dividend’ of Rs 6 (300 per cent) per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Can Fin Homes has fixed Wednesday, December 4, 2024, as the record date to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the payment of the interim dividend.

The company further stated, “The interim dividend shall be credited on or before Wednesday, December 25, 2024.”

At the current market price, Can Fin Homes’ dividend yield stands at 1.21 per cent.

Can Fin Homes (CFHL) is a housing finance institution that offers housing loans for individual homes and affordable housing, along with composite and top-up loans. CFHL also provides non-housing loans, including mortgage loans, site loans, loans for commercial properties, personal loans, and education loans. As of December 3, 2024, Can Fin Homes had a market capitalisation of Rs 11,050.46 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty500 index.

Historically, the company’s shares have exhibited mixed performance. Can Fin Homes’ shares have dropped 3 per cent in the last one month, gained 10 per cent in the last six months, and risen just 0.54 per cent over the past year.

More From This Section

The shares have a 52-week range of Rs 951.75 to Rs 680 on the NSE.

At around 1:50 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Can Fin Homes shares were trading at Rs 829.35, up 1.82 per cent from the previous close of Rs 814.55 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were trading higher on Tuesday. The Sensex was at 80,887.96, up 639.88 points or 0.80 per cent, while the Nifty50 was trading 185 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 24,461.20.