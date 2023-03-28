Home / Markets / News / Adani share sale takes block deals to 5-month high despite skittish market

Adani share sale takes block deals to 5-month high despite skittish market

Promoters, strategic investors mop up over Rs 33,000 cr via share sales; Adani sale in four group firms to GQG Partners alone tops Rs 15,000 cr

Business Standard | Mumbai
Premium
Adani share sale takes block deals to 5-month high despite skittish market

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite markets turning volatile, share sale activity at India Inc has surged to its highest level in five months. So far in March, promoters, strategic investors and other large shareholders have bee

Topics :Adani Groupshare salesIndian markets

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Also Read

Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Inverse H&S in pharma index could revive a positive bias for short-term

Deadline for nomination for demat, trading accounts extended till Sept 30

Bandhan Bank crashes to 3-year low on asset quality concerns

PNC Infra rallies 8% on bagging Rs 819 crore highway project

Next Story