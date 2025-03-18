PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing: Shares list at 20% discount on BSE SME

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing today: Shares of the logistics solutions provider, PDP Shipping & Projects, posted a negative listing on the BSE SME on March 18, 2025, following the completion of its Shares of the logistics solutions provider, PDP Shipping & Projects, posted a negative listing on the BSE SME on March 18, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . The company's shares listed at Rs 108.25 apiece on the BSE SME, reflecting a discount of Rs 26.75, or 19.81 per cent, from the issue price of Rs 135 per share.

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO listing came below the grey market expectations. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of PDP Shipping & Projects were trading flat at Rs 135 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

PDP Shipping & Projects IPO details

The public issue comprised an entirely fresh issue of 0.93 million equity shares. The IPO was available for subscription from Monday, March 10, 2025 to Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Rs 12.65 crore SME offering of PDP Shipping & Projects was priced at Rs 135 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. The IPO received a muted response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by approximately 1.01 times. The basis of allotment of PDP Shipping & Projects IPO shares was finalised on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

As outlined in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) , PDP Shipping & Projects will utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet long term working capital requirements as well as for the general corporate purposes.

Kfin Technologies was the registrar for the PDP Shipping & Projects IPO , while Sun Capital Advisory Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager of the public offering.

About PDP Shipping & Projects

PDP Shipping & Projects provides end-to-end solutions in the logistics & transport industry as a multi modal transport operator (MTO), sea and air freight transportation, custom clearance services and value added services in the Logistics industry. The company is an accredited authorised economic operator (AEO) providing end to end logistics services and licensed by the Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India to work as a MTO and a Customs Broker.