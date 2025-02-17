Aegis, Mastek, Karur Vysya Bank: 5 smallcap stocks that can fall up to 21%

Smallcap stocks have borne the brunt of the selling in recent days, with a majority of the stocks from the Nifty SmallCap 100
and Nifty SmallCap 250
universe seen underperforming the benchmark indices, with a wider loss compared to the near 24 per cent fall in the benchmarks from their respective peaks.
Amid this market fall, a handful of smallcap stocks - 15 out of the Nifty 250 universe have managed to log gains in the period - September 27, 2024 to February 14, 2025. The Nifty SmallCap 250 index registered its summit on September 27, 2024. Among the top losers include stocks like - Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Honasa Consumer, Whirlpool and Chennai Petroleum - down over 48 per cent each.
Notable winners in the last five months are - Redington, Amber Enterprises India, Navin Fluorine International, Zensar Technologies, Laurus Labs and eClerx Services.
Market experts believe that the SmallCap index could see further downside of 5 - 8 per cent from present levels; and do not rule out a possibility of a capitulation phase in smallcap stocks as investors' cash out and rush to protect their capital, trim losses and shift to safer havens.
As such here are 5 smallcap stocks that can potentially fall up to 20.8 per cent from present levels. Aegis Logistics
Current Price: Rs 666
Downside Risk: 11%
Support: Rs 644; Rs 630
Resistance: Rs 684; Rs 725
Aegis Logistics stock is on the verge of giving a fresh downside breakout on the daily scale as the stock trades below Rs 684; a close below the same shall confirm a downward breakout. Overall, the stock has near support at Rs 644; break and sustained trade below the same can trigger a fall towards Rs 593. Interim support can be expected around Rs 630. In case of a pullback, the 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 725 shall act as a key hurdle.
Current Price: Rs 221
Downside Risk: 15%
Support: Rs 210; Rs 202; Rs 195
Resistance: Rs 230
Karur Vysya Bank stock is seen testing the 100-DMA support at Rs 222.70 on the daily scale. Key momentum oscillators on the long-term chart are showing signs of a downward breakout. Hence, the stock is likely to witness selling pressure in the near-term. As such, the stock can slide to Rs 188 levels; with interim support anticipated around Rs 210, Rs 202 and Rs 195 levels. On the upside, resistance for the stock is placed at Rs 230.
Current Price: Rs 2,273
Downside Risk: 20.8%
Support: Rs 2,288; Rs 2,211; Rs 1,960
Resistance: Rs 2,325; Rs 2,455
With today's over 7 per cent fall, Mastek is seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale. Thus, the near-term bias is likely to remain bearish as long as the stock trades below Rs 2,325. Further, the stock is now seen testing support at its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) - a key level the stock has respected since mid-June 2020. The 200-WMA stands at Rs 2,288; below which near support for the stock exists at Rs 2,211.
Break and sustained trade below the above mentioned support levels, can trigger a fall towards Rs 1,800 levels, with interim support anticipated around Rs 1,960. The overall bias is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below Rs 2,455.
Current Price: Rs 964
Downside Risk: 11.8%
Support: Rs 920
Resistance: Rs 989; Rs 1,000; Rs 1,070
Deepak Fertilisers is seen trading below its 200-DMA for the first time since June 10, 2024. The 200-DMA at Rs 989 shall now act as an immediate hurdle for the stock, above which resistance is placed at Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,070 levels. On the downside, the stock seems headed towards Rs 920; below which a slide to Rs 850 cannot be ruled out.
Current Price: Rs 728
Downside Risk: 17.3%
Support: Rs 712; Rs 680; Rs 657
Resistance: Rs 741; Rs 775
JK Lakshmi Cement is likely to trade with a bearish bias as long as the stock quotes below Rs 741. On the downside, the stock seems headed towards Rs 657; below which a test of Rs 602 cannot be ruled out. Interim support for the stock exists at Rs 712 and Rs 680. The overall bias is likely to remain negative as long as the stock remains below Rs 775.