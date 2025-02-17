Can smallcap stocks crash trigger a capitulation phase? What analysts say

Smallcap stocks have come under intense selling pressure over the last few months, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 250 indexes on the NSE slipping into a bear phase (fall of over 20 per cent from their respective peak levels) last week.
The Nifty SmallCap 100 index
registered its life-time high at 19,716 on December 12, 2024, and since then has tumbled 23.7 per cent (4,672 points) to a low of 15,044 in intra-day deals on Monday.
On the other hand, the Nifty SmallCap 250 index
has crashed over 24 per cent from its peak hit on September 27, 2024, to a low of 14,145 on Monday. Nearly 60 per cent of the Nifty SmallCap 250 stocks registered a wider loss compared to the SmallCap 250 index during this period.
The sharp fall seen over the last few months, analysts said, could trigger a capitulation phase in smallcap stocks as investors cash out and rush to protect their capital, trim losses and shift to safer havens. ALSO READ: Error 404! 81% of Nifty 500 stocks dip below 200-DMA; market strategy here
By definition, 'capitulation' refers to a phenomenon where investors liquidate their positions during periods of extended decline in the stock price for the fear of incurring a bigger loss. This panic selling may even emerge due to margin calls and increase in futures & options (F&O) margins, etc. On the other hand, some believe that capitulation can lead to exhaustion of selling pressure and hence provide a fresh buying opportunity.
“The fall (in the smallcap index) from the peak has been sharp and has taken it in a bear phase. That said, I do not rule out a pullback rally, which should be short-lived. Compared to their midcap counterparts, smallcaps still look vulnerable and can fall further, which could result in capitulation. At the index level, we can see 5 - 8 per cent drop in the smallcaps, with individual stocks slipping much more,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president for research at Religare Broking. ALSO READ: Need a serious fall in Indian markets before I start buying: Jim Rogers
Mishra sees support for the Nifty SmallCap 100 index at 14,950 and 14,400 levels, while expects the rise, if any, to be met with resistance at 15,670 and 16,200 levels.
Capitulation, meanwhile, is heavily also influenced by various market news, FII inflow/ outflow, fear of missing out (FOMO), etc. The situation tends to live for several days to months and may have a significant impact on investments.
There is also the tendency of investors to shift from one segment to another during such times. Investors may find equity highly risky at times and may thus shift to bonds, commodity, currency etc. This shift may further dampen the stability of the respective market. Sharp underperformance
Amid the fall, a majority of the Nifty SmallCap 100 stocks have underperformed, and registered a wider loss compared to the smallcap index during this period. Smallcap stock Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) and Jupiter Wagons were the biggest losers, down around 45 per cent each in little more than two months.
Data from ACE Equity shows that 28 out of the Nifty SmallCap 100 i.e. almost 1 in every 3 smallcap stocks had declined over 30 per cent during this period. Prominent losers included stocks like - Tejas Networks, Natco Pharma, BEML, Data Patterns, NCC, Sonata Software, KEC International, CESC, Angel One, Ircon International, Cyient, Railtel, HFCL, Rites, PVR Inox and IFCI.
The sharp fall in the small-cap segment, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, has created a dichotomy within this segment with some pockets such as new-age companies / digital businesses / renewable power etc., hitting extraordinary valuation multiples during the peak.
"Most of them have fallen very badly, but many still trade at elevated levels. As a result, the small-cap stocks trade much above Sensex’s trailing PEs. A large number of smallcap stocks with high price-earnings (PE) multiples may see more pain over next 6 weeks," he said.