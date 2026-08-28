After strong Q1, NBFC outlook for FY27 robust despite margin pressure

Q1FY27 saw sequential increase in cost of borrowings with many lenders guiding for flat/10-15 basis points (bps) increase in cost of funds over the next nine months. This will lead to margin pressure heading into FY28 as well.
Following a strong Q1, NBFCs could still be poised for a strong FY27.
The market expects high AUM growth. Competitive intensity is also high and may reduce yields. Competition has intensified in the prime segment, due to aggressive public sector banks (PSBs), while newer NBFCs are competing aggressively in below-prime.
The share of retail/micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans is increasing, which will lead to improved margins unless credit costs also spike.