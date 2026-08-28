After strong Q1, NBFC outlook for FY27 robust despite margin pressure

Most non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) had a good Q1FY27 with aggregate growth in net interest income (NII), operating profit and net profit in the high teens or even 20s.

The management guidance and commentary said credit demand had not been impacted much by the Iran war.

Most companies reiterated medium-term guidance. Asset quality stabilised. Growth was spread across most segments with power lagging.

LIC Housing Finance lowered its FY27 loan growth guidance to 8-10 per cent from 10-12 per cent earlier, but other HFCs maintained their guidance.

G-Sec yields moved up in March and April and have since eased. But corporate bond yields have inched up, indicating expansion in credit spreads.

The recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes indicate concerns around inflation and real rates, which increases the chances of rate hikes.

Shriram Finance could buck this trend because a credit rating upgrade may offset the trend of compression.

In H2FY27, net interest margin (NIM) may be under pressure and the pressure on NIM may increase in FY28.

But the regulator’s undertone is hawkish and that has negative implications.

Following implementation of new loan guidelines, companies have introduced different products.

The share of retail/micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans is increasing, which will lead to improved margins unless credit costs also spike.

The market expects high AUM growth. Competitive intensity is also high and may reduce yields. Competition has intensified in the prime segment, due to aggressive public sector banks (PSBs), while newer NBFCs are competing aggressively in below-prime.

Following a strong Q1, NBFCs could still be poised for a strong FY27.

Q1FY27 saw sequential increase in cost of borrowings with many lenders guiding for flat/10-15 basis points (bps) increase in cost of funds over the next nine months. This will lead to margin pressure heading into FY28 as well.

Another key segment of NBFC sourcing is linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) and those rates are also rising slowly.

If there is a 50 bps hike in repo rates over the next 12 months, this will lead to around 10-15 bps rise in cost of funds (CoFs) for most NBFCs.

Around 2-6 per cent of total borrowings (maybe 20 per cent of NCDs) are due for redemption. The retiring NCDs carry 7.5-9 per cent costs while the incremental cost of funds is 7.7-8 per cent for large AAA-rated NBFCs.

One interesting variable is the replacement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) that retire in FY27, which suggests there won’t be a big drag on margins for large high-rated NBFCs.

Chola Finance has guided for flat margins with 10-15 bps rise in CoF. Conversion of compulsorily convertible debentures (CCD) and gold loans will support margins. But faster growth in heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) could lead to yield pressures.

Bajaj Housing, which makes less than 10 per cent contribution to consolidated NII of Bajaj Finance, has guided for margin compression of 20-25 bps.

But gold and new loan segments are generating higher yields and the consumer durables business grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY27, supporting yields.

A look at some of the NBFC majors may be illustrative of trends through FY27. Bajaj Finance — a big player with retail exposure — expects 10-15 bps rise in cost of borrowings for the rest of the year.

L&T Finance saw growth in the micro loans business in Q1 which will push up margins, but which is contrary to its past guidance.

The management says this segment will see slower growth in future and therefore, NIM may see a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) dip in FY28 over FY27.

LIC Housing Finance guided to maintain range-bound spreads in FY27, moving to the lower end of 2.5 per cent NIM in FY27 from 2.7 per cent in FY26.