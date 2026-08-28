Qcom, ecom platforms see surge in premium, personalised rakhi demand

Amazon Now, the qcom vertical of ecom giant Amazon, said chocolate gifts were the fastest-growing category, up 2.5 times compared with business as usual, while kaju katli saw twofold growth.

“Speed and selection have always mattered to customers. At Amazon Now, we are focused on making festive shopping faster, easier and more meaningful for customers. Our rakhi store brought together more than 500 unique rakhis, festive essentials and gifting options in one place, with the fastest rakhi order delivered in under 5 minutes. This year, we saw a clear shift towards premiumisation and personalisation in gifting – customers moved beyond regular options to more indulgent ones,” said Nishant Sardana, director of Amazon Now.