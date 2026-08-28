FPIs sell Rs 5,040 crore worth equities, highest since June 8
Friday's selling wiped out most of the net FPI inflows recorded in August, reducing net buying to ₹454 crore; DIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,184 crore
Friday's selling wiped out most of the net FPI inflows recorded in August, reducing net buying to ₹454 crore; DIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,184 crore
Government of Singapore sells 3% stake in Ather Energy, Alpha Wave Ventures pulls out ₹1,857 crore from LenskartTwo foreign investors accounted for the bulk of the FPI selling on Friday. The Government of Singapore sold 1.19 crore shares, or a 3.01 per cent stake, in Ather Energy for ₹1,758 crore through a block deal. Hero MotoCorp was the buyer. Separately, Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore shares of Lenskart Solutions for ₹1,857 crore, representing a 1.7 per cent stake. The shares were bought by a clutch of institutional investors, including the National Pension System Trust and mutual funds. The two transactions together amounted to ₹3,615 crore.
First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:30 PM IST