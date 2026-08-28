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Home / Markets / News / FPIs sell Rs 5,040 crore worth equities, highest since June 8

FPIs sell Rs 5,040 crore worth equities, highest since June 8

Friday's selling wiped out most of the net FPI inflows recorded in August, reducing net buying to ₹454 crore; DIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,184 crore

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2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
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Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹5,040 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the highest single-day selling since June 8, 2026. The large selling wiped out the net inflows recorded in the ongoing month (as of August 28).
 
The selling was mostly absorbed by the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepping up purchases and brought ₹5,184 crore worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases in August so far to ₹53,679 crore.
 
FPIs have been net sellers in the equity market in each of the months till July, pulling out ₹3.5 trillion.
 
Government of Singapore sells 3% stake in Ather Energy, Alpha Wave Ventures pulls out ₹1,857 crore from Lenskart
 
Two foreign investors accounted for the bulk of the FPI selling on Friday. The Government of Singapore sold 1.19 crore shares, or a 3.01 per cent stake, in Ather Energy for ₹1,758 crore through a block deal. Hero MotoCorp was the buyer. Separately, Alpha Wave Ventures sold 2.95 crore shares of Lenskart Solutions for ₹1,857 crore, representing a 1.7 per cent stake. The shares were bought by a clutch of institutional investors, including the National Pension System Trust and mutual funds. The two transactions together amounted to ₹3,615 crore.
  
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Topics :FPIsForeign Portfolio InvestorsIndian equities

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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