FPIs sell Rs 5,040 crore worth equities, highest since June 8

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold ₹5,040 crore worth of Indian equities on Friday, the highest single-day selling since June 8, 2026. The large selling wiped out the net inflows recorded in the ongoing month (as of August 28).

The selling was mostly absorbed by the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepping up purchases and brought ₹5,184 crore worth of equities on Friday, taking their total purchases in August so far to ₹53,679 crore.

FPIs have been net sellers in the equity market in each of the months till July, pulling out ₹3.5 trillion.