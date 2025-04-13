After the glitter, a retreat: Gold ETFs log first pullback in 11 months

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their first outflow in nearly a year as investors cashed in profits following a sharp price increase.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold ETFs recorded a net outflow of ₹77 crore in March, after strong net inflows of ₹1,980 crore in February.

Analysts pointed to profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing as key factors, particularly amid a correction in the equity market.

“The dip is a result of profit-taking by investors following a sustained rally in gold prices. Some investors also rebalanced their portfolios by reducing exposure to gold, leading to temporary outflows from the category,” said Nehal Meshram, senior analyst — manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.