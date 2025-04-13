5 top valued firms add ₹84,559 cr in valuation last week; HUL major gainer

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued firms surged ₹84,559.01 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Hindustan Unilever emerging as the biggest winner.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 207.43 points or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 75.9 points or 0.33 per cent.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gainers, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Infosys faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged ₹28,700.26 crore to ₹5,56,054.27 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹ 19,757.27 crore, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to ₹16,50,002.23 crore.

The valuation of ITC jumped ₹15,329.79 crore to ₹5,27,845.57 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rallied ₹12,760.23 crore to ₹ 5,53,348.28 crore.

The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹8,011.46 crore to ₹10,02,030.97 crore.

However, the valuation of TCS tanked ₹24,295.46 crore to ₹11,69,474.43 crore. The mcap of Infosys eroded by ₹17,319.11 crore to ₹5,85,859.34 crore.

State Bank of India's market valuation dropped ₹12,271.36 crore to ₹6,72,960.97 crore and that of ICICI Bank dived ₹8,913.09 crore to ₹9,34,351.86 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by ₹7,958.31 crore to ₹13,82,450.37 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC.