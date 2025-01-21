AGI Greenpac share price soars 10% after Q3 results; profit jumps 35%

AGI Greenpac share price jumped 9.78 per cent at Rs 1,092.65 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable rise in its profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The company’s standalone net sales surged 5.82 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 658.48 crore in December 2024 from Rs 622.26 crore in Q3FY24, while Ebitda jumped 20.35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 184.59 crore, from Ebitda of Rs 153.38 crore in Q3FY24.

Profit after tax (PAT) soared 34.86 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 90.52 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 67.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

In the first nine months of FY25, AGI Greenpac Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,824 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 497 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth with a 27 per cent margin, compared to Rs 432 crore in the same period last year. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 226 crore from Rs 187 crore in the corresponding period last year.

"AGI Greenpac's strong Q3 FY25 results demonstrate the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our strategy. We remain committed to disciplined cost management, product portfolio optimization, and nurturing strong customer relationships. We are confident in maintaining this momentum and driving sustained growth," said Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, AGI Greenpac.

AGI Greenpac share price has outperformed the market, jumping 29 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 30 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5.2 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.8 per cent in the last one year.

AGI Greenpac has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,513.73 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 22.43 and at an earning per share of Rs 44.89.

At 10:40 AM, the stock price of the company rose by 0.37 per cent at Rs 999 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.85 per cent to 76,421.78 level.

AGI Greenpac Limited is a leading packaging solutions provider in India, offering a wide range of products, including glass containers, PET bottles, and anti-counterfeiting security caps and closures. With seven state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located across Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka, the company caters to over 500 globally recognised institutional clients.