Here's why Tata Technologies share was buzzing in trade on January 21

Tata Technologies share price: Tata Technologies shares were in demand on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, as the scrip soared as much as 3.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 841.25 per share.

The uptick in the Tata Technologies share price came in anticipation of the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25) results.

Tata Technologies reported a decline in profit for the third consecutive quarter in Q2FY25, impacted by a slowdown in global demand for electric vehicles.

In the July-September quarter, Tata Technologies' consolidated profit after tax fell 2 per cent to Rs 157 crore. However, this marked the slowest decline in the past three quarters of falling profits. Meanwhile, the company’s revenue increased 2 per cent to Rs 130 crore, while expenses saw a modest rise of about 1%.

Apart from that, earlier this month, Tata Technologies and Telechips, an automotive semiconductor solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership at CES 2025 to revolutionise vehicle software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration aimed to drive innovation in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central and zonal gateway controllers, accelerating the development of SDVs—a pivotal element of connected, autonomous, and electric mobility, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

Also Read

The alliance further aimed to develop innovative solutions that tackle critical challenges faced by automotive OEMs, such as streamlining software-hardware integration, reducing time-to-market, and improving vehicle safety and connectivity. By leveraging AI and advanced SoC technologies, the partnership is poised to deliver real-time updates, enhance situational awareness, and improve decision-making capabilities for autonomous and connected vehicles.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies is among global leaders in engineering and digital services, dedicated to helping businesses design and develop superior products. The company specialises in engineering, research and development (ER&D), digital enterprise solutions (DES), education services, and value-added reselling (VAR) offerings.

Serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, and industrial heavy machinery, Tata Technologies operates as a subsidiary of Tata Motors.

The market capitalisation of Tata Technologies is Rs 33,408.83 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:45 AM, Tata Technologies shares were trading 1.42 per cent higher at Rs 823.95 apiece, In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.81 per cent lower at 76,448.78 levels.