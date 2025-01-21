Sunteck Realty jumps 11% after stellar Q3 results; profit soars 537%

Sunteck Realty share price jumped 11.19 per cent at Rs 546 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company reported a considerable rise in its profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Revenue surged 281 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 162 crore from Rs 42 crore in Q3FY24, while Ebitda jumped 426 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48 crore, reversing the negative Ebitda of Rs -15 crore in Q3FY24. The Ebitda margin improved significantly to 30 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) soared 537 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 43 crore, compared to a net loss of Rs 10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Pre-sales rose by 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 635 crore, compared to Rs 455 crore in Q3 FY24. Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 336 crore, down from Rs 438 crore in the same period last year.

The company added the Nepean Sea Project - 2, contributing to a total gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,400 crore for the Nepean Sea Project, with the new addition accounting for Rs 2,400 crore.

On the equities front, Sunteck Realty share price has underperformed the market, falling 14 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 13 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.5 per cent in the last one year.

Sunteck Realty has a total market capitalisation of Rs 7,508.30 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 43.12 and at an earning per share of Rs 12.05.

Also Read

At 9:40 AM, the stock price of the company gained by 4.94 per cent at Rs 515.30 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.21 per cent to 76,910.35 level.

Sunteck Realty is a luxury real estate developer in India, known for its strong financial discipline, low net debt-to-equity ratio, and commitment to sustainable growth. The company boasts a city-centric development portfolio spanning approximately 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects, reinforcing its position as a leader in the luxury real estate sector.