Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP Zooms: The grey market trends indicate a favourable sentiment for the initial public offering of railways, defence, and aerospace products manufacturer Airfloa Rail Technology, which opens for public subscription today, September 11, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹91.10 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.

Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at ₹305 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹165 per share, or 117.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Here’s a look at the key details of Airfloa Rail Technology IPO as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP): Airfloa Rail Technology IPO details The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹91.10 crore. The company has set the price band at ₹133–₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares, and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,80,000. The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.