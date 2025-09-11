Home / Markets / News / Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens with 118% GMP; check key details here

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO opens today: Check price band, lot size, grey market premium (GMP), allotment date, listing date, other key details here

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Airfloa Rail Technology IPO GMP Zooms: The grey market trends indicate a favourable sentiment for the initial public offering of railways, defence, and aerospace products manufacturer Airfloa Rail Technology, which opens for public subscription today, September 11, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹91.10 crore from the public offering, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of equity shares.
 
Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company's unlisted shares were exchanging hands at ₹305 per share. This translates to a grey market premium of ₹165 per share, or 117.86 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹140 per share.

Here’s a look at the key details of Airfloa Rail Technology IPO as outlined in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO details

The public offering comprises a fresh issue of 6.5 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹91.10 crore. The company has set the price band at ₹133–₹140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares, and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter, with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,80,000.
 
The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of a portion of outstanding borrowings, and to fund working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.
 
KFIN Technologies serves as the registrar for the public issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager.  ALSO READ | Tata Capital concludes IPO roadshows, positions itself as NBFC green leader

Airfloa Rail Technology IPO timeline

The public offering will remain available for subscription till September 15, 2025. Following that, the basis of allotment for Airfloa Rail Technology IPO shares is likely to be finalised on September 16, 2025.
 
Airfloa Rail Technology shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

About Airfloa Rail Technology

Airfloa Rail Technology is engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for the Indian Railways through production units like the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. In addition to manufacturing rolling stock components, the company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, the company manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways through ICF and other coach factories, Airfloa Rail Technology also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.  The company's profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, stood at ₹25.54 crore. Revenue from operations stood at ₹192.38 crore, while expenses amounted to ₹157.69 crore.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty scalp minor gains; Jupiter Wagons zooms 7%, Adani Power 2%

Tega Industries shares drop 4% on plans to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Adani Power slips 5% in early trade, recovers later; check all key details

Nomura initiates 'Buy' on GAIL India stock; sees 29% upside; here's why

Rupee trades weak with US CPI in focus; opens 3 paise lower at 88.13/$

Topics :IPO GMPIPO allotmentinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO REVIEWIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story