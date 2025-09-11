The Kolkata-based company, in consortium with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, will acquire Molycop at an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion, the company said in an exchange filing. The transaction is expected to close by December 31 this year.

Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Tega Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,846.70 crore.

The acquisition will establish Tega Industries as one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of 'critical-to-operate' consumables for certain production steps in the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries with an innovative and differentiated product portfolio, the company said.

Together, Tega and Molycop reported $1.73 billion (₹15,207 crore) in revenue and ₹217 million (₹1,906 crore) in Ebitda in 2024-25 (FY25). Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

Once completed, Tega will become the controlling shareholder, with Apollo Funds holding a significant minority equity interest. The consortium will prioritise integration in the first two years and leverage complementary product portfolios to deliver comprehensive mill optimisation solutions.