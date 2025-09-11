Nomura initiates 'Buy' on GAIL India stock; sees 29% upside; here's why

Global brokerage Nomura has assumed coverage on GAIL India stock with a ‘Buy’, setting the target price at ₹225, citing potential upside from regulated tariff hikes and long-term recovery in the petrochemicals segment. The target price implies an upside of up to 29.3 per cent from Wednesday’s close at ₹173.95 per share.

In a year, GAIL India shares have lost 21 per cent as compared to the Sensex’s decline of 1 per cent.

Why is Nomura bullish on GAIL India? Regulatory tariff hike a key trigger The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) revises tariffs every three years; the last revision to ₹58.6/mmbtu took effect on April 1, 2023. GAIL has now sought approval for a 33 per cent hike to ₹78/mmbtu to offset higher compressor gas costs (as APM allocation reduced to zero) and lower pipeline capacity determination, Nomura noted. Analysts expect tariff approval at ₹70/mmbtu (up 19 per cent) from April 2026, potentially driving a 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in gas transmission Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and a 24 per cent rise in consolidated EBIT in FY27.