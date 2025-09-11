Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red; SMIDs gain; Infosys slips 1%, Adani Power 2.5%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty in red; SMIDs gain; Infosys slips 1%, Adani Power 2.5%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE today, September 11, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap and the Nifty SmallCap index rose 0.04 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
markets, Sensex, nifty
Stock Market LIVE today, September 11, 2025: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start to bourses

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check

-- Nifty Media and Pharma were among the top gainers, up 0.72 per cent ad 0.57 per cent, respectively.

-- On the flipside, Nifty IT was down 0.38 per cent, while Nifty Privcate Bank dropped 0.05 per cent.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets rose today.

-- Nifty MidCap 100 index was up 0.22 per cent 

-- Nifty SmallCap 100 index was up 0.35 per cent

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap

-- Eternal, Adani Ports, and NTPC were among the top gainers on BSE.

-- Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower at 81,217.30

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens lower

-- Sensex opens at 81,217.30

-- Sensex previous close was 81,425.15

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens lower at 24,945.50 levels

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens lower 

-- Nifty opens at 24,945.50 levels

-- Nifty previous close was 24,973.10

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,950-mark in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty drops 27.60 points or 0.11 per cent to 24,945.50 levels.

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 208 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 207.85 points or 0.26 per cent to 81,217.30 in pre-open.

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens 2 paise lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened weak in Thursday's session. The domestic currency started trade at 88.12 per US dollar vs Wednesday's close of 88.10/$

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why is India in a rush to seal an FTA with the Russia-led Eurasian bloc?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is a trade bloc formed in 2015, made up of five former Soviet countries — Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia — sharing a common market. Russia is the largest member and dominates trade with India, accounting for more than 92 per cent of the bloc’s total trade with the country.
 
Talks for a trade agreement between India and the EAEU have been ongoing for years. Initial discussions were scheduled for March 2020 in Moscow to outline the agenda and draft a joint agreement, but the plan was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The agreement represents a significant milestone in the 50th anniversary year of BSE-listed Tega and is set to position the company among the world’s leading suppliers of essential consumables for mining, mineral processing, and material handling operations.

In the fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), Tega and Molycop together generated a combined revenue of $1.73 billion (₹15,207 crore) and an Ebitda of ₹1,906 crore (₹217 million). READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Insurance executives knock on FinMin door for input tax credit fix

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Discussions between insurers and the Finance Ministry emphasized that the disallowance of input tax credit (ITC) — particularly on agent commissions, which attract 18 per cent GST — creates challenges for insurers in implementing the anticipated cuts in insurance premium rates. READ MORE

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty suggests muted start for Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures were trading with small gains on Thursday morning amid mixed global trend. 

At 8:35 AM, the index was at 25,094, up 22 points.

8:30 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HNIs, family offices chase returns abroad as Indian markets underperform

Stock Market LIVE Updates: With domestic equities lagging global markets, high-networth individuals (HNIs) and family offices are increasingly diversifying into offshore assets through portfolio management services (PMS) and alternative investment funds (AIFs) housed in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).
 
The shift is evident from a sharp rise in AIF allocations overseas. READ MORE 

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,10,519; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,29,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,10,519, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,29,900. READ MORE 

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Urban Company IPO subscribed 3x on day one, retail demand strong

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The ₹1,900 crore initial public offering (IPO) of tech startup Urban Company got lapped up within hours of launch.
 
On the first day, the share sale — through which the company is raising ₹472 crore in fresh capital — was subscribed more than 3x, with the retail portion already seeing over seven times more demand than shares on offer. READ MORE 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NasdaqMARKET LIVEBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocksIPOsSME IPOsUS tariffsTrump tariffsUS marketsS&P 500Dow JonesWall StreetsAsian marketsOracle

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News