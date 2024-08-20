Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Allcargo Logistics shares shoot up to 12% on July's business data; details

Allcargo Logistics shares shoot up to 12% on July's business data; details

Shares of Allcargo Logistics soared up to 11.59 per cent at Rs 68.65 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade. This came after the company on Monday released its monthly business figures

Shipping, trade, import, export
Photo: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Allcargo Logistics soared up to 11.59 per cent at Rs 68.65 per share on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade. This came after the company on Monday released its monthly business figures. 

In July 2024,the company’s LCL (Less than Container Load) volume reached 818,000 cubic metres, matching its highest-ever monthly volume recorded in August 2022. This represents a 6 per cent increase from the previous month and a 5 per cent rise compared to July 2023. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company attributed its steady volume growth to improved global trade and the company's growth initiatives, with expectations for continued momentum throughout the year. 

The company said that freight rates are expected to remain high until the end of the peak season, supported by increased volumes across major regions including the USA, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

In July 2024, FCL (Full Container Load) volumes remained stable compared to the previous month but grew by 7 per cent compared to July 2023. While FCL volumes have generally been flat, there were marginal declines observed in China, Vietnam, and Mexico, with increases in India, Turkey, and the UAE, the company noted in its monthly data release. 

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 6,590.54 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 750.13 times with an earning per share of Rs 0.02. 

The share price of the company has dropped 18.4 per cent year to date, while it has remained flat in the last one year.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trade around day's high; TCS, Dixon Tech hit 52-week high

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: See subscription details, GMP & more

This smallcap software products firm share rose 20% on Aug 20; here's why

Hazoor Multi Projects share price up 5% on winning Rs 274 crore project bid

F&O Cues: Nifty needs to hold above 24,650; check bullish, bearish stocks


At 01:03 PM; the shares of the company were trading 9.01 per cent higher at Rs 67.06 per share on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was up by 0.62 per cent to 80,920 levels. 

The company is a leading multinational firm specialising in integrated logistics solutions, offering services in Multimodal Transport Operations, Inland Container Depot & Container Freight Station Operations, and Project & Engineering Solutions. 

It conducts Contract Logistics business through its joint venture, Avvashya CCI Logistics Private Limited. Its Multimodal Transport Operations (MTO) segment includes Non-Vessel Owning Common Carrier (NVOCC) operations, handling less than container load (LCL) consolidation and full container load (FCL) forwarding activities both in India and globally through ECU Worldwide Group's overseas subsidiaries.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sapphire Foods stock rises over 4% on fixing record date for stock split

SAIL, NMDC are down up to 9% in 1 month; is it time to buy steel stocks?

UTI AMC rallies 6%, hits over 2-year high on performance improvement

Tobacco stock soars 26% in 1 week on 2800% dividend bounty; rises 8% today

Here's why Hi-Tech Pipes shares hit 52-week high on August 20; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksAllcargo LogisticsMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEStocks in focus

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story