Alpine Texworld shares hit 5% lower circuit after flat market debut

The ₹126.2 crore IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity, was booked 1.4 times. The company received bids for 1,68,76,274 shares as against 1,20,24,000 shares on the offer, according to the NSE data.

The subscription was led by the retail investors. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) segment garnered 1.54 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portions were booked 1.09 times each.

The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹100 - ₹105 per share, with a lot size of 142 shares. The three-day subscription window closed on July 16, 2026.