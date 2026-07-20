Liquidity stress in small-cap funds has eased to its lowest level since March 2024, aided by the sharp recovery in small-cap stocks in recent months.
 
An analysis of the monthly stress-test disclosures of the 10 largest small-cap funds shows that the average number of days required to liquidate 50 per cent of their portfolios fell to 27 days in June, down from a peak of 44.2 days in January 2026. The June figure is the lowest since the industry first began disclosing stress-test data in March 2024.
 
The decline in liquidity stress from the January 2026 peak has been particularly sharp for select schemes, such as those managed by Quant Mutual Fund (102 to 45 days), Tata Mutual Fund (69 to 36 days), and HDFC Mutual Fund (75 to 46 days), show data published by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).