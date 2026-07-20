"The overall turnover in the cash segment of the market has seen a significant increase over the past year or so. In FY26, the average daily turnover in the NSE's cash segment was Rs 1.06 trillion. It has surged to Rs 1.38 trillion in FY27 so far. Also, Amfi data show that the number of small-cap stocks with an average market capitalisation of more than Rs 10,000 crore has increased from 257 to 310 in the last one year," said Nilesh D Naik, Head of PhonePe Mutual Funds.