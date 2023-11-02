Home / Markets / News / Alternative investment funds hope for Sebi leeway, clear demat guidelines

Alternative investment funds hope for Sebi leeway, clear demat guidelines

Say working with depositories on transition from physical to electronic

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Alternative investment funds (AIFs) are yet to fully demat the outstanding units even as the deadline ended on October 31. Industry players say they are working on the transition from physical to electronic with the depositories Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NDSL). Some said they are hoping for some relaxation from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), given the teething problems they are facing.

Some AIFs have complained that they are yet to receive the unique identification code International Securities Identification Number, or ISIN, despite filing an application.

Sources said Sebi has directed all AIFs to secure at least the ISIN before the deadline, even if the entire transition to demat is not carried out. However, several AIFs are yet to furnish the same.

“We have filed our documents for ISIN but are yet to receive it. We have not been sent any notice yet from the regulator as a defaulter, so we hope some relief might be provided. Our confusion on whether any extension will be provided or not persists,” said an AIF official.

“We had shared our issues with the regulator and had discussed our challenges. We even had long discussions with the depositories for moving to demat, and the guidelines were issued later by only one of the depositories. We hope a glide path is given,” said another industry official.

Several AIFs said the guidelines from NSDL came in the first fortnight of October for dematerialisation, while CDSL is yet to issue any such guideline.

Sebi has mandated all AIFs with a corpus of over Rs 500 crore, demat their outstanding units by October 31. Further, AIFs will have to issue units only in dematerialised from November 1.

The rationale behind the move is to strengthen the governance mechanisms at AIFs, an investment vehicle used by venture capital, private equity funds, and other pooled funds to invest in the listed and unlisted space across various asset classes.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

At 2.9 mn, new demat account additions hit 18-month high in July

India's demat tally tops 120 mn; June additions highest in 13 months

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

National Securities Depository files DRHP with Sebi to float IPO

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

SmallCap pharma stocks in focus; Bliss GVS, Lincoln, Solara zoom up to 20%

Stock of this SME telecom infrastructure company nearly doubles in 5 weeks

More cos have managed to beat profit estimates in Q2FY24: ICICI Securities

REC rallies 9% on highest-ever quarterly profit in Q2; PFC surges 7%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sebi normsAlternative Investment Fundsdemat accountsCentral Depository Services

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story