More cos have managed to beat profit estimates in Q2FY24: ICICI Securities

Sales growth (%) Profit growth (%) YoY QoQ YoY QoQ Nifty50 2 4 35 7 Nifty Next 50 5 0 23 21 Nifty Midcap 100 5 3 38 5 Nifty Smallcap 100 18 4 58 15

While earnings growth has been robust, the topline growth has been modest. For the NSE200 universe (ex-HDFC Bank) and the Nifty 50 index sales have grown just 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Companies in the Nifty Smallcap 100 are outliers posting 18 per cent sales growth and 58 per cent profit growth on a YoY basis. However, only 40 per cent companies in the index have declared their results.