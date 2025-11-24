Home / Markets / News / Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside

Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside

The price-to-moving averages hints at a favourable trend for India Cements; similarly, select technical factors augur well for cement stocks such as Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries.

Technical charts hint at up to 13% upside for cement stocks such as Ambuja Cements, The Ramco Cements, NCL Industries and India Cements.
Technical outlook on Cement stocks: Ambuja, Ramco, NCL and India Cements likely to gain up to 13%, hint charts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite seasonal weakness and maintenance-related outages, India's cement producers reportedly delivered strong Q2 performance.  Brokerages highlighted that a stronger rural activity and on-going construction kept cement consumption buoyant. That apart, the year-on-year growth rates were aided by a low base, new capacities and a richer product mix, said analysts.  Going ahead, analysts expect the second half to remain strong, helped by post-monsoon recovery, steady private and public capex, and normalising construction activity. READ MORE  Meanwhile, as per the technical charts, these 4 cement stocks - Ambuja Cements, India Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries look favourably placed and can gain up to 13 per cent from here. 

Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 4 cement stocks.

Ambuja Cements

Current Price: ₹547  Upside Potential: 11.5%  Support: ₹537  Resistance: ₹561; ₹576  Ambuja Cements stock is seen precariously poised, with the stock traded close to its key weekly trend line support at ₹537. As long as this support is held on a weekly closing basis, the stock can attempt a bounce back towards ₹610. Interim resistance can be expected around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹561 and daily trend line hurdle at ₹576. 
 

India Cements

Current Price: ₹403  Upside Potential: 11.7%  Support: ₹396; ₹380  Resistance: ₹419  The price-to-moving averages action indicates a positive bias for India Cements stock, as the shorter-term moving averages are placed above the longer-term averages. The stock, however, faces an overhead resistance at ₹419; above which a spurt towards ₹450 seems likely. On the downside, the 20-DMA at ₹396 is likely to act as near-term support followed by the 100-DMA at ₹380. 
 

The Ramco Cements

Current Price: ₹1,013  Upside Potential: 13%  Support: ₹996; ₹960  Resistance: ₹1,060; ₹1,100  The Ramco Cements stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹996 in recent trading sessions; below which, a key support for the stock stands at ₹960, shows the weekly chart. On the upside, Ramco Cements can rally to ₹1,145, with interim resistance visible at ₹1,060 and ₹1,100 levels. 
 

NCL Industries

Current Price: ₹201  Upside Potential: 13%  Support: ₹201; ₹196; ₹189  Resistance: ₹211; ₹222  NCL Industries shares recently broke-out above the daily trend line resistance, and tested the 100-DMA on the upside. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable above ₹189, with interim support anticipated around ₹201 and ₹196. On the upside, sustained trade above ₹211 (100-DMA), can trigger an up move towards ₹227, with interim resistance likely around ₹222. 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh; IT supports

Sical Logistics up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal

Nomura sees China shift boosting Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel

HG Infra jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order

Tejas fighter jet mishap doesn't shake HAL's long-term prospects: Choice

Topics :Market technicalsCement stocksCement sectorAmbuja CementsIndia CementsRamco CementsNCL IndustriesTrading strategiesStocks to buyStock RecommendationsStock Picks

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story