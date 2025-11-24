Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 4 cement stocks.
Ambuja CementsCurrent Price: ₹547 Upside Potential: 11.5% Support: ₹537 Resistance: ₹561; ₹576 Ambuja Cements stock is seen precariously poised, with the stock traded close to its key weekly trend line support at ₹537. As long as this support is held on a weekly closing basis, the stock can attempt a bounce back towards ₹610. Interim resistance can be expected around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹561 and daily trend line hurdle at ₹576.
India CementsCurrent Price: ₹403 Upside Potential: 11.7% Support: ₹396; ₹380 Resistance: ₹419 The price-to-moving averages action indicates a positive bias for India Cements stock, as the shorter-term moving averages are placed above the longer-term averages. The stock, however, faces an overhead resistance at ₹419; above which a spurt towards ₹450 seems likely. On the downside, the 20-DMA at ₹396 is likely to act as near-term support followed by the 100-DMA at ₹380.
The Ramco CementsCurrent Price: ₹1,013 Upside Potential: 13% Support: ₹996; ₹960 Resistance: ₹1,060; ₹1,100 The Ramco Cements stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹996 in recent trading sessions; below which, a key support for the stock stands at ₹960, shows the weekly chart. On the upside, Ramco Cements can rally to ₹1,145, with interim resistance visible at ₹1,060 and ₹1,100 levels.
NCL IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹201 Upside Potential: 13% Support: ₹201; ₹196; ₹189 Resistance: ₹211; ₹222 NCL Industries shares recently broke-out above the daily trend line resistance, and tested the 100-DMA on the upside. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable above ₹189, with interim support anticipated around ₹201 and ₹196. On the upside, sustained trade above ₹211 (100-DMA), can trigger an up move towards ₹227, with interim resistance likely around ₹222.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app