Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside

The price-to-moving averages hints at a favourable trend for India Cements; similarly, select technical factors augur well for cement stocks such as Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries.

Technical outlook on Cement stocks: Ambuja, Ramco, NCL and India Cements likely to gain up to 13%, hint charts.