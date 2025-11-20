Top cement companies post strong Q2 on better realisations, volumes

India’s top cement producers delivered a solid July-September quarter (Q2) in 2025-26 (FY26), lifted by firmer prices, higher sales volumes, and a favourable base. Seasonal weakness and maintenance outages did dent sequential performance, but the overall picture remained positive — and the road ahead looks steady.

“Realisations improved by ₹250-300 per tonne year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven mainly by better cement prices, which helped companies lift their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne compared to last year,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director and sector lead-infrastructure at Equirus Capital.

Average all-India cement prices hovered at ₹355-365 per bag in