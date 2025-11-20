Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Top cement companies post strong Q2 on better realisations, volumes

Top cement companies post strong Q2 on better realisations, volumes

Low base, premium mix and new capacity supported gains

cement, cement sector
premium

verage all-India cement prices hovered at ₹355-365 per bag in Q2FY26, up from ₹330-335 in Q2 of 2024-25 (FY25).

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top cement producers delivered a solid July-September quarter (Q2) in 2025-26 (FY26), lifted by firmer prices, higher sales volumes, and a favourable base. Seasonal weakness and maintenance outages did dent sequential performance, but the overall picture remained positive — and the road ahead looks steady. 
“Realisations improved by ₹250-300 per tonne year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven mainly by better cement prices, which helped companies lift their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne compared to last year,” said Vijay Agrawal, managing director and sector lead-infrastructure at Equirus Capital. 
Average all-India cement prices hovered at ₹355-365 per bag in
Topics : cement industry Cement sector Industry Report UltraTech Cement Ambuja Cements Shree Cement JK Cement Dalmia Bharat cement companies Markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon