Sical Logistics up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal

Sical Logistics shares rose 3.1 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹96.85 per share. At 9:35 AM, H.G. Sical Logistics’ share price was trading 3.06 per cent higher at ₹96.8 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.08 per cent at 85,301.63.

Why were Sical Logistics shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the Southern Railway, Chennai division, under Indian Railways, approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited, a subsidiary of the company.

The said terminal is located at village Anuppampattu, near Ponneri, Tamil Nadu and is set to commence its commercial operations. This development is expected to substantially enhance the company's logistics capabilities and is anticipated to contribute significantly to its long-term revenue growth, according to the filing.

“This is to inform you that Southern Railway, Chennai division, under lndian Railways (Government of lndia), vide its advance rate notification dated November 21, 2025, has approved the commissioning of the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal developed by Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Limited, material subsidiary company of Sical Logistics Limited ("Company''),” the filing read. Sical Logistics is Indian integrated logistics solutions provider specialising in end-to-end logistics solutions. In 2011, Sical was acquired by Coffee Day group, with interests ranging from coffee Retail Business, stakeholdings in leading IT and embedded technology companies, to technology parks and SEZs and hospitality.