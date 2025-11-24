Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh; IT supports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh; IT supports

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 24: In the broader markets,the mid- and small-cap indices staged recovery with indices rising 0.1 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices failed to hold on to their gains and turned nearly flat in morning deals. The BSE Sensex is at 85,260, up 29 points or 0.03 per cent at around 9:45 AM.

The Nifty50, meanwhile, is at 26,069, up just 1.35 point or 0.01 per cent.

9:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Tejas fighter jet mishap doesn't shake HAL's long-term prospects'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Choice has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on HAL stock with a target price of ₹5,570, valuing the company at 35x FY27/28E average EPS. HAL shares ended last week’s trading session at ₹4,593 per share on the NSE. The assigned target price implies a 21.27 per cent upside from the current market price (CMP). READ MORE

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, and TCS were the top gainers. Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, PowerGrid, and Tata Motors PV were the top laggards. 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty IT index was up by 1.36 per cent, followed by Bank, Financial Services, Media, and Consumer Durables. On the contrary, Nifty Auto, Energy, FMCG, Pharma, Realty, and Oil & Gas were trading lower. 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices traded lower by 0.26 per cent, and 0.19 per cent, respectively.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 85,301.53

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Monday's trading session at 85,301, higher by 69.61 points or 0.08 per cent.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 26,122.8

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post-opening, the NSE Nifty50 was trading with a gain of 34.55 points or 0.13 per cent at 26,102.7.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market session

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index ended the pre-open session at 85,305.7, up 73.78 points or 0.09 per cent. The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, closed at 26,11.25, higher by 49.1 points or 0.19 per cent.

9:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened higher on Monday, after sliding to record low last Friday. The domestic currency was at 89.15 per US dollar during the opening trade vs Friday's close of 89.48/$.

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi to boost cash shorts, untangle promoter tag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s stock market regulator is gearing up to consider a complete overhaul of regulations governing stock brokers and mutual funds — formulated in the 1990s — at its December 17 board meeting, even as it looks to walk back on a plan to slash the cap on brokerage fees for mutual funds as it could have a chilling effect on independent equity research. READ MORE
 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, TCS, RVNL, HG Infra, Marico and others in focus. Here's why 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ₹57,000 crore in shares to hit market as IPO lock-ins expire this week

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO LShares worth ₹57,124.63 crore across NTPC Green Energy, Borana Weaves, Go Digit General Insurance, and Mangal Electrical Industries are set to hit the secondary market this week as their post-IPO lock-in periods expire. The sizeable supply of shares is expected to draw close attention from investors and analysts, since such unlockings may influence short-term price movements. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hudco, Medanta among top analyst bets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hudco has shown a decent correction over the past couple of trading sessions, retesting the 20-day EMA on the daily chart, while Medanta has experienced a pronounced correction in recent weeks. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Next decade will unlock growth in retail investing'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dinesh Thakkar, in a conversation with Business Standard, outlines how the company reached the No. 3 spot in active clients, the structural changes shaping India’s broking landscape, and why he foresees another wave of growth. READ MORE

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: World's market sprint, India still at the starting block

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two-thirds of major global indices have set fresh lifetime highs in 2025. India is likely to join that list soon.  According to CLSA, this year has produced a roaring global bull market, with 65 per cent of leading country equity benchmarks reaching new highs. India, however, has been missing from this global upswing. READ MORE
 
First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

