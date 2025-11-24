Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh; IT supports

Home
Latest
E-paper
Companies
Industry
Economy
Blueprint
Finance
Markets
Budget
India News
Politics
External Affairs Defence Security
World News
Opinion
Technology
Immigration
Specials
Partner Content
Sports
Cricket
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Social Viral
Health
BS Decoded
Books
Education
Newsletters
Web Stories
BS at 50
Multimedia
Sudoku
Crossword
BS Apps
Management
Premium
Explore Business Standard
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, November 24: In the broader markets,the mid- and small-cap indices staged recovery with indices rising 0.1 per cent each
9:45 AM
9:35 AM
9:24 AM
9:22 AM
9:19 AM
9:18 AM
9:17 AM
9:09 AM
9:07 AM
8:54 AM
8:46 AM
8:37 AM
8:20 AM
8:09 AM
8:04 AM
7:56 AM
7:51 AM
7:40 AM
Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVENifty50S&P BSE SensexMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYGift NiftyAsian marketsS&P 500Wall StreetsIPOsSME IPOsUS markets
First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:47 AM IST