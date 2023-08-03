Home / Markets / News / AMCs clock robust growth in Q1; HDFC AMC posts 10% rise in revenue

AMCs clock robust growth in Q1; HDFC AMC posts 10% rise in revenue

Recent run up in stock prices factor in post positives, say analysts

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Asset Management Companies (AMCs) demonstrated improved business metrics in the first quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24), but a sharp run-up in stocks leaves little room for further upside in the immediate term, say analysts.

During this quarter, HDFC AMC reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations at Rs 575 crore. Nippon India's revenue from operations went up 12 per cent to Rs 354 crore. Profits grew at a faster pace for both asset managers, thanks to a steep rise in other income. While HDFC AMC's net profit was up 52 per cent YoY to Rs 478 crore, Nippon India's profit doubled to Rs 236 crore.

The other two listed AMCs — Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) and UTI — also posted improvements in business metrics.

While ABSL managed to arrest the decline in its market share with improved scheme performances, UTI AMC surprised with a 60 per cent YoY rise in revenue from operations. Net profit rose 155 per cent to Rs 234 crore.

ABSL's operational revenue rose 2 per cent to Rs 311 crore. Profit went up 79 per cent to Rs 185 crore, propelled by a surge in other income.

The results for the forthcoming quarters are also expected to remain strong, especially for HDFC and Nippon, as most of their equity schemes are featuring in the top quartile in the returns chart.

This is expected to help them further improve their market share by attracting higher inflows.

Taking note of this trend, brokerages have re-rated the price-to-earnings (P/E ratio) of the two fund houses.

In its latest review of Nippon India, ICICI Securities has raised the price target to Rs 364 from Rs 236 while also revising the P/E multiple to 25x from 20x.

It sees a 14 per cent upside in the stock based on the revised metric. However, in the case of HDFC, the brokerage believes that positives may have already been priced in.

"Post the 43 per cent stock price rally (of HDFC) since April 2023, there is limited upside considering the constant lag in revenue growth compared to AUM growth," ICICI Securities said in a recent note.

The brokerage has downgraded HDFC AMC's shares from 'Add' to 'Hold' with a price target of Rs 2,550.

ABSL AMC has earned an upgrade from the brokerage due to "improved earnings growth prospects driven by better fund performance, strong retail franchise, and revision in (proposed) total expense ratio (TER) regulation".

ICICI Securities has downgraded UTI AMC to 'Hold' on account of a declining outlook of yields and dip in market share. Prabhudas Lilladher has a 'Buy' rating on the stock on the basis of comparatively cheap valuations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which had proposed a new expense (TER) structure for mutual funds to bring down costs for investors, is set to dial down the cuts in TERs. This has allayed fears of a significant decline in margins for AMCs.

In the MF business, yields typically decline over time as regulations call for a reduction in fee with the rise in assets under management. Analysts believe the decline in yields can be countered by shoring up volumes.

"Long-term prospects of the Indian AMC industry remain intact given the low penetration levels in India vis-à-vis developed countries and is a play on the financialisation of savings in India. The key to long-term profitability will be execution and building scale," Axis Securities said in its report on Nippon India.



Also Read

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

MRF gains 4%, hits new high in weak market on strong Q1 results

Market regulator Sebi cancels registration of MMTC as broker in NSEL case

KSB zooms 19% in a weak market on healthy June quarter performance

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

FDC surges 10% as board to consider buyback on August 9

Topics :asset management companiesHDFC AMC

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story