Exide Industries shares jump 5% after mild profit, revenues growth in Q3

Exide Industries share price gained 5.3 per cent at Rs 361.60 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a slight rise in revenues and profit for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Exide Industries reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, reaching Rs 245 crore, up from Rs 240.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations saw a slight rise of 0.2 per cent, totaling Rs 3,848.6 crore, compared to Rs 3,840.5 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, Ebitda grew by 2 per cent, reaching Rs 448.5 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 440 crore in the same period last year. The Ebitda margin stood at 11.7 per cent, slightly higher than the 11.5 per cent reported in Q2 FY24.

The company saw double-digit growth in both the two-wheeler (2W) and four-wheeler (4W) replacement segments, driven by strong demand in the Automotive Aftermarket. The Solar segment also posted double-digit growth in revenues, supported by government incentives and various solarization programs. However, demand from Automotive OEMs remained subdued, leading to a dip in performance in the Auto OEM segment.

Industrial Infrastructure performance was impacted by a slowdown, largely due to reduced government spending on infrastructure and muted private capex outlay in Q3. On a positive note, Automotive Exports continued to experience robust growth, driven by successful export-focused strategies related to product portfolio and go-to-market initiatives, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the equities front, Exide Industries share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, losing 35 per cent, while jumping 12 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.2 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year.

Exide Industries has a total market capitalisation of Rs 30,111.25 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 27.23 and at an earning per share of Rs 13.01.

At 11:31 AM, the stock price of the company was up 3.16 per cent at Rs 354.25 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.46 per cent to 76,247.19 level.