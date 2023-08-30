Analysts put PVR-Inox on a pedestal amid bumper releases, merger synergies

A slew of bumper blockbusters in the past few weeks have grabbed investors' attention towards PVR-Inox. At the bourses, shares of this multiplex operator have soared 14 per cent in a month, as against a 1.6 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.

Analysts, too, have turned optimistic on the stock's fortunes in the near-term, given the strong box-office collections of Gadar2, Jailer and OMG2 (collectively amounted to Rs 1,370 crore box office collection worldwide), healthy cinematic pipeline, and playout of merger synergies between PVR and Inox.



"The July-September quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) witnessed a strong start as movies like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible-7, Gadar-2, OMG-2, and Jailer performed well at the box office. With more movies in the pipeline for 2023, PVR-Inox is likely to benefit from big ticket releases as audiences return to cinemas overcoming the over-the-top (OTT) revolution," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

Siddhesh Mehta, research analyst at SAMCO Securities, on the other hand, reiterated a bullish stance on the counter, saying that the resurgence in footfalls, growth in average ticket price, merger synergies, and positive outlook presented in Q2 bodes well for PVR-Inox.



Raking in the moolah

As of latest reports, Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 clocked gross box-office collection of Rs 604.6 crore worldwide, while OMG-2 and Jailer collected Rs 201 crore and Rs 564.3 crore worldwide, respectively. Around six movies are left to hit the box office for the remainder of the second quarter, which includes Kushi, Jawan, The Nun-2, SRI, The Great Indian Family, and Salaar.



In the quarter ended June 2023- (Q1-FY24), films across regional, bollywood, and hollywood industries performed well, unlike last year (Q1FY23) when footfall recovery was largely driven by regional films (such as KGF-2, RRR). PVR-Inox revenue grew 14 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q1FY24, with average ticket price (ATP) and food & beverage spend per patron up 3 per cent, and 9.2 per cent QoQ, respectively.

Screen economics, too, remained intact in Q1 despite lower occupancy levels (25 per cent in FY23 versus pre-Covid occupancy of 32 per cent). Analysts at JM Financial believe that PVR-Inox was able to offset the impact of lower occupancies through better average ticket price (ATP), higher spend per head (SPH), and lower operating expense per screen.



Going ahead, the management noted that the bulk up of ATP synergies and SPH will flow through in the coming quarters if big budget movies do well in Q2FY24.

Analysts at UBS, in their recent note, estimated both revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to rise 17 per cent/15 per cent QoQ in Q2FY24, along with screen addition costs of 10 per cent.



"The movie release frequency across languages is likely to pick up as of mid-Oct 2023 for the festive season, after a slight gap during the first two weeks of Oct 2023. We believe a good number of movie releases from Bollywood during this period will be favourable for PVR-Inox," the brokerage firm added, maintaining a 'buy' rating on the counter, sharing a target price of Rs 2,150 per share.

Those at ICICI Securities, meanwhile, have upgraded their revenue, adjusted Ebitda, and profit-after-tax (PAT) estimates for PVR-Inox over FY24/25E by 15 per cent/7 per cent, 48 per cent/12 per cent, and 62 per cent/20 per cent, respectively.