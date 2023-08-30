Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global shares leap forward; Brent above $85/barrel
Stock Market Live: Global shares leap forward; Brent above $85/barrel

Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 7:41 AM IST
Tracking strong global cues, domestic markets are eyeing a gap-up start on Wednesday. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close.Read More

Key Events

7:41 AM

US dollar index steady above 103.5 after biggest daily fall in six weeks

7:38 AM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rises 1% this morning

7:33 AM

Japanese markets firm in early deals following strong global cues

7:31 AM

Australia's S&P 200 index gains 1% on soft July inflation data

>> Australia's july headline inflation print came in at 4.9 per cent, softer than the 5.4 per cent seen in June.

7:28 AM

US markets edge higher overnight: NASDAQ up 1.7%

7:25 AM

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

