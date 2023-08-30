Stock Market Live: Global shares leap forward; Brent above $85/barrel

Tracking strong global cues, domestic markets are eyeing a gap-up start on Wednesday. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 96-odd points to 19,532 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Tuesday close. Globally, the US markets extended winning streak to the third consecutive day fuelled by record rally in Nvidia shares on Google partnership. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 1.7 per cent. Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, edged higher in Wednesday's early deals as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, S&P 200 indices surged up to 0.8 per cent. In the commodities market, meanwhile, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude gained up to 0.3 per cent to $85 per barrel and $81 per barrel, respectively, on surprise drop in weekly US crude inventories.Read More