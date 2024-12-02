Anant Raj stock zooms 6% on December 2; Emkay initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Anant Raj share price: Real estate firm Anant Raj shares were in demand on Monday, December 2, 2024, as the scrip jumped up to 5.71 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 715 per share.

A combined total of nearly 1.22 million shares of the company worth approximately Rs 85.62 crore, have changed hands on both the NSE and BSE so far on Monday.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm Emkay has initiated coverage on the company with a ‘Buy’ rating for a target price of Rs 925, reflecting an upside potential of 37 per cent.

Analysts at Emkay said, “We initiate coverage on Anant Raj with ‘Buy’ and SoTP-based TP of Rs 925 (37 per cent upside). Anant Raj has garnered a strong brand name as a reputed real estate developer in the NCR market, over the last 5 decades. A comfortable launch pipeline (availability of low-cost land bank and scope to accumulate more) would drive bookings/collections compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 per cent/39 per cent, respectively, during FY24-27E, generating a healthy cash flow stream.”

Analysts at Emkay highlighted that a deleveraged balance sheet, coupled with a planned fund-raise of Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to drive major growth in the company’s Data Center (DC) business. The availability of land and existing civil structures provides a competitive edge, enabling faster capacity expansion, projected to reach 102 MW by FY27E from 6 MW in Q2FY25. The growing adoption of cloud-based services is anticipated to further enhance profitability. The DC business’s Ebitda and PAT are forecasted to surge to Rs 650 crore and Rs 300 crore, respectively, by FY27E, compared to nil in FY24. Overall, the DC business is expected to deliver an approximate IRR of 21 per cent through FY45E.

Anant Raj Q2 performance

More From This Section

Anant Raj consolidated profit zoomed 79 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 60.4 crore for the second quarter of this financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), on the back of higher income. The Delhi-based realty firm had posted a net profit of Rs 33.7 crore in Q2FY24.

The company’s total income jumped to Rs 340.8 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 265.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24). Meanwhile, its total expenses grew to Rs 264.7 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 223.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24.

About Anant Raj

Anant Raj is a real estate development company, specialising in residential, commercial, and IT infrastructure projects. The company is renowned for its focus on innovation, luxury, and sustainability. Its residential portfolio includes luxury residences and high-end apartments equipped with world-class amenities, while its commercial developments feature mixed-use projects such as malls, business parks, and convention centers. In the IT infrastructure domain, Anant Raj has developed state-of-the-art facilities like Anant Raj Tech Parks in Panchkula and Manesar, and the Anant Raj Trade Centre in Rai.

Founded in 1985 as Anant Raj Clay Products by Ashok Sarin, the New Delhi headquartered company has undergone major transformation over the decades. It was renamed Anant Raj Limited in December 2012 to reflect its broader vision.

At 11:56 AM, Anant Raj shares were trading 3.46 per cent higher at Rs 699.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.06 per cent lower at 79,751.31 levels while BSE Realty index was trading 1.58 per cent higher at 8,085.47 levels.