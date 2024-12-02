Nomura thumbs up Dixon as co starts making Google Pixel; stk at 52-wk high

Dixon Technologies share price: Shares of electronics manufacturer Shares of electronics manufacturer Dxion Technologies were in demand on Monday, December 2, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 6.04 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 16,761.20 per share.

Dixon Technologies' stock surged after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Padget Electronics Private Limited, in partnership with Compal, has commenced mass production of Google Pixel smartphones for Google's Indian arm, Google Information Services India Private Limited.

“The said production to commence at the plant of Padget Electronics situated at Sector-68, Noida,” Dixon Technologies revealed in a statement.

Padget Electronics is engaged in the business of manufacturing mobile phones and information technology (IT) hardware as its core business activity.

“We together with our customer Compal Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of smart devices, are excited to launch production of Google Pixel (Smart phones) for ‘Google Information Services India Private Limited’, a designated customer of Compal, a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence in technology. This is a significant opportunity for Dixon and marks an exciting step in our growth and commitment to delivering cutting edge, high quality products to the global and domestic market. Through this launch, Dixon shall be leveraging its state of the art facilities, effective manufacturing techniques and workforce and this also highlights the immense potential of India’s electronics manufacturing sector in the global scenario,” said Atul B Lall, vice chairman and managing director of Dixon Technologies.

What do analysts say?

According to analysts at Japanese brokerage firm, Nomura, Dixon Technologies has commenced production of Google Pixel smartphones as of November 2024, aligning with management's earlier plans.

The company aims to add another global brand to its portfolio in the coming months. The Google Pixel range, priced between Rs 32,000 and Rs 172,000 in India, has historically seen limited volumes of less than 1 million units annually. The market has been primarily served by Wowtek Technology, a subsidiary of Bharat FIH (part of the Foxconn group).

Analysts believe with Dixon entering as an additional manufacturing partner, it is set to capture a major share of Pixel's India business, particularly for the affordable A-series models, which constituted about 65 per cent of Pixel's India sales in 2023.

The company is expected to benefit from improved realisations of Rs 25,000–26,000 per unit for Pixel production, significantly higher than its current average realisation of Rs 9,000 per unit. Assuming a 60 per cent share of business (SOB), this could potentially add around Rs 1,500 crore in revenues, representing about 4 per cent of FY26 smartphone sales. However, analysts highlighted, the production ramp-up is likely to be gradual. The partnership not only highlights Dixon's capability to manufacture premium smartphones but also positions the company for greater long-term opportunities.

Moreover, the larger opportunity lies in addressing export demand for the Pixel. In 2023, Google sold around 10 million Pixel units globally, with production concentrated in China and a smaller share in Vietnam (~15 per cent). With the ongoing US-China trade tensions and the success of Apple's manufacturing shift to India, analysts believe, Google could potentially relocate around 30 per cent of its Pixel production to India. Such a move could translate to Rs 9,000–10,000 crore in sourcing from India, offering Dixon a major growth avenue.

Looking ahead, analysts at Nomura said, Dixon Technologies is projected to emerge as a major player in India’s smartphone manufacturing, producing over 47 million units by FY27F, accounting for more than 30 per cent of domestic demand. The growth is expected to drive smartphone revenues to Rs 41,200 crore by FY27F, implying a 28 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27 and contributing 66 per cent to the company’s overall revenues.

Hence, analysts at Nomura remain bullish on Dixon, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price (TP) of Rs 18,654.

About Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.

At 9:47 AM, Dixon Technologies shares were trading 5.88 per cent higher at Rs 16,734.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent lower at 79,599.68 per share.