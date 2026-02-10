Angel One AMC launches Silver ETF, Fund of Fund: All you need to know

Angel One Silver ETF: Angel One Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched the Angel One Silver ETF and Angel One Silver ETF FoF. The new fund offers (NFOs) are currently open for subscription. The ETF NFO will close on Thursday, February 9, 2026, and the FoF NFO will close on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The AMC said both schemes offer exposure to silver by tracking domestic prices, providing price transparency and ease of investing. The ETF will allow investment through NSE on an ongoing basis, while the FoF will allow participation even without a demat account.

According to a statement by the fund house, silver demand has been rising due to its use in solar energy, electric vehicles and data centres, alongside supply constraints in some markets. Citing AMFI data, the AMC said silver ETF assets under management (AUM) in India crossed ₹72,000 in December 2025. In rupee terms, silver delivered a 25.8 per cent CAGR over 10 years ended January 31, 2026, based on LBMA dollar prices converted to rupee using FBIL exchange rates.

Hemen Bhatia, executive director and chief executive officer at Angel One AMC, said silver is no longer just a precious metal; it is emerging as a strategically important asset in the modern global economy. "Its growing role across next-generation industries and critical technologies is creating sustained structural demand, making silver a compelling long-term investment,” he said. “As investors adapt their portfolios to a rapidly evolving world, exposure to silver is becoming increasingly relevant for diversification and resilience. Through our Silver ETF and Silver FoF, we aim to provide a simple, transparent, and cost-efficient way for investors to participate in the long-term potential of this dynamic asset class,” Bhatia added.

The minimum application for the ETF is ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter, while the FoF accepts a minimum of ₹500. Systematic investment plan (SIP) options for the FoF start at ₹250 for daily contributions, ₹500 for weekly, fortnightly, and monthly frequencies, and ₹1,500 for quarterly contributions. Together, the schemes offer a convenient and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to silver, with no exit load, making them suitable for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. Mehul Dama and Kewal Shah are the designated fund managers for the schemes. The investment objective of the Silver ETF is to generate returns corresponding to the domestic price of silver before expenses, subject to tracking errors by investing in physical silver and silver-related instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.