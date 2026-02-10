Microcap stocks in demand; Sterlite Tech, ISGEC Heavy zoom up to 20%

Share price of ISGEC Heavy was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹946.25 after the company reported a strong 92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹112.17 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s board approved capex of ₹22.60 crore towards capacity addition for setting up a new machining shop for iron foundry division; capex of ₹218 crore towards capacity addition for expansion of machine building division; and update/enhancement in proposed investment in process skids & modules facility at SEZ, Dahej from ₹87 crore to ₹110 crore.

Meanwhile, Sterlite Technologies (STL) share price today hit an over two-year high of ₹163.4, as it surged 14 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company engaged in the telecom equipment and accessories business has zoomed 23 per cent. It was quoting at its highest level since September 2023. In the past 11 trading days, the market price of STL has zoomed 89 per cent from a level of ₹86.35 on January 27, 2026.

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise, and data centre networks. Year-to-date (Y-T-D) of FY26, STL has recorded ₹4,263 crore in orders, a strong 40.3 per cent growth over last year.