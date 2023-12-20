DOMS makes blockbuster debut; lists at 77% premium over issue price

Post listing, the stock hit a high of Rs 1,415 and a low of Rs 1,370.05 on the NSE. At 10:01 AM; DOMS Industries was trading at Rs 1,384.80, up 75 per cent against its issue price. Around 6 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The Rs 1,200 crore-IPO had witnessed a whopping 99 times subscription, showcasing immense investor confidence and DOMS' strong fundamentals.

DOMS Industries, a leading Indian stationery player, made a blockbuster stock market debut with its shares listing at Rs 1,400, a whopping 77 per cent premium to the issue price of Rs 790 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

The company boasts a track record of firm financial performance with consistent revenue and profit growth, further fueled by robust expansion plans that unlock exciting future potential.

DOMS offers well-designed and quality ‘stationery and art material’ products to consumers, which they classify across 7 categories, scholastic stationery; scholastic art material; paper stationery; kits and combos; office supplies; hobby and craft; and fine art products.

The company’s products are marketed under their flagship brand ‘DOMS’ along with other brand/sub-brands includes ‘C3’, ‘Amariz’, and ‘Fixyfix’.

While ‘wooden pencils’ is their largest product in terms of revenue, contributing 31.66 per cent to their Gross Product Sales amounting to Rs 389.99 crore as of fiscal 2023 and Rs 252.41 crore for the 6 months period ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

DOMS partnership with FILA has enabled them to gain access to international markets for distribution of their products, augmentation of their R&D and technological capabilities.

Their symbiotic association with FILA, based on mutual synergies, has resulted in expansion of their international footprint in key American and European markets and has helped in the global distribution of ‘DOMS’ brand.

Further, they have an exclusive tie-up with certain entities of the FILA Group, for distribution and marketing for all categories of their respective products, under their name and trademark, in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Maldives.

DOMS has a leadership position in the Indian ‘stationery and art material’ industry with the widest range of products, driving rapid business growth has strong brand recall driven by high quality, innovative and differentiated products with robust manufacturing infrastructure, and a focus on backward integration to drive efficiencies along with strategic partnership with FILA enabling access to global markets and product know-how has robust multi-channel distribution network with strong pan India presence, said Hem Securities in an IPO note.