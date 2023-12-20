Home / Markets / News / BevCo's acquisition to aid Varun Beverages' market share, EPS: Analysts

BevCo's acquisition to aid Varun Beverages' market share, EPS: Analysts

Shares of Varun Beverages hit a new peak of Rs 1,380.45 as they surged 18 per cent in Wednesday's intraday trade. With an m-cap of Rs 1.73 trillion, VBL stands at 39th position in m-cap ranking

Varun Beverages' complete acquisition of South Africa-based The Beverage Company (BevCo) is set to boost its market share, besides aiding the company's earnings per share (EPS) over the next few years, analysts believe. 
 
Raising the company's target price to Rs 1,250 (from Rs 1,025), analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the acquisition would lead to a significant value creation opportunity for VBL given PepsiCo's low single-digit share in South Africa.
 

"South Africa is the largest soft drinks market in Africa, with an industry size of nearly 1.18 billion cases (about 50 per cent of India), having grown at 3.1 per cent over CY2017-22. Favorable demographics and industry structure (local/global brands have a 50:50 share; BevCo’s own brands/PepsiCo brands have 17 per cent/3 per cent share in local/global brands), along with VBL's execution track record in India and Africa, present a significant value creation opportunity," they said in their report.
 
On Tuesday, VBL said it has approved the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in PepsiCo's South African bottler, BevCo, for a cash consideration of Rs 1,320 crore (0.83X EV/sales, 6.9X EV/Ebitda). 
 
BevCo registered revenues of Rs 1,600 crore (ZAR 3.6 billion) and Ebitda of Rs 190 crore (12 per cent Ebitda margin) in FY2023 (Jun-23). It has franchise rights for PepsiCo brands in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini, and distribution rights for Namibia, and Botswana.
 
The management expects this deal to be concluded by July 2024 (or earlier) subject to regulatory approvals. 
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect BevCo to generate minimum Ebitda of Rs 220 crore in FY24 (around 5 per cent of VBL CY24 Ebitda). Assuming the historical revenue growth rate of 13 per cent to continue, BevCo is estimated to clock revenue of Rs 1,800 crore in FY24 (10 per cent of VBL CY24 revenues), which translates to Ebitda margins of 12 per cent. 
 
"The acquisition of BevCo is EPS-accretive for VBL and represents an attractive valuation. Further, this acquisition will improve the company’s presence in the African sub-continent," the brokerage said with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 1,285.
 
The South African soft drink market is expected to reach 1,537 million cases by CY27, registering a 5.3 per cent CAGR over CY22-27.
 
The beverage industry in SA, analysts said, is dominated by B-brands with a market share of as much as half of its size. Among the global brands in the balance half, PepsiCo has insignificant low single digit market share. 
 
VBL's focus will be on product portfolio innovation with favourable demographics, coupled with the thrust on the Go To Market Strategy to drive lateral growth across segments, they added.
 
On the bourses, shares of Varun Beverages hit a new peak of Rs 1,380.45 as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. 
 
The stock price of Varun Beverages has zoomed 56 per cent in eight weeks, propelling the company into the list of top 40 most valuable listed companies in terms of market capitalisation (market cap). 
 
Currently, with a m-cap of Rs 1.73 trillion, Varun Beverages stands at 39th position in the overall m-cap ranking list, BSE data shows.
 
Looking forward, analysts at KIE have raised VBL’s CY2024/25E EPS by 3 per cent/6 per cent. 
 
"VBL is well-placed to deliver a 20 per cent/22 per cent/23 per cent/24 per cent CAGR in volumes/revenue/Ebitda/PAT over CY2023-26E. Overseas contribution to VBL’s volume/Ebitda should increase to 29 per cent/24 per cent by CY2025E (20 per cent/18 per cent in CY2023E)," they said.

