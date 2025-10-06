Home / Markets / News / Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

Angel One registered a client base of 34.08 million in September 2025, as compared to 27.49 million a year ago, up 24 per cent

Angel One
Angel One
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Angel One shares rose 3.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,270 per share. At 11:03 AM, Angel One’s share price was trading 2.34 per cent higher at ₹2,253 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 81,489.69.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹20,427.63 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,502.6 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹1,942 per share. 

Why were investors rushing to buy Angel One shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter update. The company registered a client base of 34.08 million in September 2025, as compared to 27.49 million a year ago, up 24 per cent.
 
However, its number of orders slipped 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 360.43 million, as against 489.18 million a year ago. Sequentially, orders rose 5 per cent. 
 
Average daily orders (ADO) stood at 5.63 million, as compared to 7.64 million a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the ADO increased 0.1 per cent.
 
Angel One's average daily turnover (ADTO) based on notional turnover stood at ₹45,08,700 crore as compared to ₹45,39,100 crore Y-o-Y. 
 
In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Angel One's profit after tax (PAT) declined to ₹114.5 crore, down 60.9 per cent, as compared to ₹292.7 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Poonawalla Fincorp shares zoom 80% thus far in CY25, trade at record high 
Its revenue for the quarter also declined 19 per cent to ₹1,140.5 crore as compared to ₹1,405.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the revenue rose 8 per cent.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class.
 
The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives' turnover.
 
Established in 1996, Angel One (formerly Angel Broking) is among the leading retail stockbroking and financial services firms in India, founded and chaired by Dinesh Thakkar. 
 
The company provides a broad suite of offerings, including equities, derivatives, mutual funds, insurance, and personal loans. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 410 points; Nifty50 above 25,000-mark; IT, private banks share rise

Poonawalla Fincorp shares zoom 80% thus far in CY25, trade at record high

Nykaa shares gain 4% on healthy second quarter update; details here

Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Topics :Angel oneBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story