Angel One shares rise 3% after releasing Q2 business update; details here

Angel One shares rose 3.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹2,270 per share. At 11:03 AM, Angel One’s share price was trading 2.34 per cent higher at ₹2,253 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.35 per cent at 81,489.69.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹20,427.63 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,502.6 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹1,942 per share.

Why were investors rushing to buy Angel One shares?

The buying on the counter came after the company released its September quarter update. The company registered a client base of 34.08 million in September 2025, as compared to 27.49 million a year ago, up 24 per cent.

However, its number of orders slipped 26.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 360.43 million, as against 489.18 million a year ago. Sequentially, orders rose 5 per cent. Average daily orders (ADO) stood at 5.63 million, as compared to 7.64 million a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the ADO increased 0.1 per cent. Angel One's average daily turnover (ADTO) based on notional turnover stood at ₹45,08,700 crore as compared to ₹45,39,100 crore Y-o-Y. ALSO READ | Poonawalla Fincorp shares zoom 80% thus far in CY25, trade at record high In the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Angel One's profit after tax (PAT) declined to ₹114.5 crore, down 60.9 per cent, as compared to ₹292.7 crore a year ago.

Its revenue for the quarter also declined 19 per cent to ₹1,140.5 crore as compared to ₹1,405.5 crore a year ago. However, sequentially, the revenue rose 8 per cent. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October last year raised the entry barrier for derivatives trading by nearly tripling the minimum trading lot size and limiting weekly options contracts to one per exchange, making it more costly to trade in the asset class. The move, aimed at curbing speculative retail trading, raised concerns about near-term pressure on volumes and revenue for brokers heavily reliant on derivatives' turnover.