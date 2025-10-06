Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delhivery shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹455.75 per share. In two trading sessions, Delhivery shares have gained nearly 5 percent after the company shared its September month update.

At 10:08 AM, Delhivery’s share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹451 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 81,414.52.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,596.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹489 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share.

In the month of September, the company shipped goods worth ₹19,500 crore and processed over 104.4 million e-commerce and freight shipments, driven by the festival season.

Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours. Delhivery posted a revenue of ₹2,294 crore in Q1FY26 , up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹149 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent. PAT surged 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore. Express parcel volumes rose to 208 million, while the PTL segment handled 458,000 metric tonnes – up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. However, revenue in segments like Supply Chain Services (₹205 crore), Truckload (₹148 crore), and Cross Border Services (₹24 crore) declined Y-o-Y.