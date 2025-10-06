Home / Markets / News / Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Delhivery shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹455.75 per share. In two trading sessions, Delhivery shares have gained nearly 5 percent after the company shared its September month update.
 
At 10:08 AM, Delhivery’s share price was trading 3.13 per cent higher at ₹451 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.26 per cent at 81,414.52.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹33,596.31 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹489 per share and its 52-week low was at ₹236.8 per share. 
 
In the month of September, the company shipped goods worth ₹19,500 crore and processed over 104.4 million e-commerce and freight shipments, driven by the festival season. 
 
Delhivery delivered 17.5 million packages within 24 hours and 36.6 million packages within 48 hours. 
Delhivery posted a revenue of ₹2,294 crore in Q1FY26, up 6 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹149 crore, with margins improving to 6.5 per cent from 4.5 per cent. PAT surged 67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹91 crore.
 
Express parcel volumes rose to 208 million, while the PTL segment handled 458,000 metric tonnes – up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. However, revenue in segments like Supply Chain Services (₹205 crore), Truckload (₹148 crore), and Cross Border Services (₹24 crore) declined Y-o-Y.  ALSO READ | IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip 
In September, JPMorgan initiated coverage on India's logistics sector, with stocks including Delhivery and Aegis Logistics being among the top picks, citing rising customer penetration and tech-driven efficiencies. 
 
The global brokerage assigned an 'overweight' rating on Delhivery and Aegis Logistics with a target price of ₹575 (21 per cent upside) and ₹895 per share (12 per cent upside). TCI Express received a 'Neutral' rating with a target of ₹750 apiece. 
 
JPMorgan said it remains bullish on India’s logistics sector, citing fast-growing business-to-consumer and business-to-business express delivery, along with opportunities in the oil and gas segment. The brokerage expects India’s e-commerce logistics market to outpace the industry with a 16 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through financial year 2030, driven by rising customer penetration in tier-2 and smaller cities and technology-led efficiencies.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

