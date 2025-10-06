Home / Markets / News / Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) shares jumped today following the award of two major contracts worth approximately ₹157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

stock markets
Set up in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Limited is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management providers.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krystal Integrated Services share price: Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading higher on Monday, October 6, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.71 per cent to an intraday high of ₹658 per share.
 
At 11:10 AM, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 2.51 per cent higher at ₹632.05  per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 81,510.71 levels.

What led to the sharp uptick in Krystal Integrated Services shares today?

 
Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) shares jumped today following the award of two major contracts worth approximately ₹157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. The agreements, covering sanitation and security services, are set to run from October 16, 2025, to October 15, 2027.
 
The ₹83 crore sanitation contract involves deploying trained personnel for daily cleaning across classrooms, washrooms, outdoor areas, building exteriors, and stadiums of the Directorate’s educational institutions. Using specialised equipment and eco-friendly solutions, Krystal Integrated Services aims to maintain high hygiene standards for thousands of students, teachers, and staff across one of India’s largest school networks.
 
In parallel, the Security Manpower Services 2.0 contract, valued at around ₹74 crore, will see Krystal deploy over 1,100 trained unarmed security personnel across offices, institutions, commercial spaces, and residential areas under the Directorate. 
 
The company will provide access control, rapid incident response, and continuous monitoring, ensuring safe and orderly environments for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The scale of this deployment underscores Krystal’s capability in managing complex, mission-critical operations and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for high-value institutional and government initiatives.  ALSO READ | Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

About Krystal Integrated Services

 
Set up in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Limited is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management providers. Serving sectors such as healthcare, education, government administration, transportation, and retail, KISL offers facility services, security solutions, staffing, payroll, and catering. 
Between FY21 and FY25, the company expanded its client base from 262 to 461 and grew operations from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 370 pts; Nifty reclaims 25k; SMIDs in green; IT, private banks lead

Nykaa shares gain 4% on healthy second quarter update; details here

Delhivery climbs nearly 5% in two sessions following September month update

IndusInd Bank shares remain volatile as Q2 advances, deposits slip

Yatharth, Max, Fortis, Apollo rally 5%; why hospital stocks in focus today?

Topics :Buzzing stocksS&P BSE Sensexshare marketMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE NSEIndian equitiesShare priceDelhi government

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story