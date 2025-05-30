Reliance Infrastructure share price today

Share price of Reliance Infrastructure has moved higher by 11 per cent to ₹347.65 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a subdued market.

The stock price of Anil Ambani Reliance Group Company is trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹350.90 touched on September 24, 2024.

In the past three weeks, the stock price of Reliance Infrastructure has zoomed 48 per cent. It bounced back 75 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹198.20 on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; SBI, IOB, Canara, Union Bank rally up to 4% At 02:36 PM, Reliance Infrastructure was quoting 7 per cent higher at ₹336.20, as compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled, with a combined nearly 26 million equity shares having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Reasons behind Reliance Infra stock rally

Reliance Infrastructure posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4,387 crore in the January to March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), against a loss of ₹ 3,298 crore in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹8,876 crore in Q4, a 681 per cent increase on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis.

For the full year FY25, the infrastructure and power major reported a consolidated PAT of ₹4,938 crore, against a loss of ₹1,609 crore in FY24. Full-year consolidated Ebitda (excluding exceptional items) more than doubled to ₹12,288 crore, from ₹4,842 crore in FY24, and operating income rose 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23,592 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure’s consolidated net worth rose by ₹5,859 crore year-on-year, to ₹14,287 crore as of March 31, 2025, up 70 per cent from ₹8,428 crore as on March 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Govt likely to exempt Saudi fund from foreign portfolio investment rules The company said standalone net debt from banks and financial institutions is ‘zero’ as on March 31, 2025. Its consolidated external net debt-to-equity ratio dropped sharply to 0.28x, from 0.78x a year earlier.

Reliance Infra's strategic partnerships

Meanwhile, on May 22, 2025, Reliance Infrastructure promoted Reliance Defence, and Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall AG agreed on a strategic partnership in the field of ammunition. This marks the third major partnership for Reliance Defence, following its successful strategic alliances with Dassault Aviation and the Thales Group of France.

The collaboration between the companies will include the supply of explosives and propellants for medium & large calibre ammunition to Rheinmetall by Reliance. Furthermore, the two companies intend to engage in joint marketing activities for selected products and are aiming to further extend their cooperation based on future opportunities, Reliance Infrastructure said in its exchange filing.

The strategic partnership will strengthen India’s defence manufacturing capabilities, aligning with the Government of India’s flagship ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. It advances the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to position India among the world’s leading defence exporters, the company said.

ALSO READ: Dividend stocks: TCS, L&T, 24 others to go ex-date next wk; do you own any? Anil D. Ambani, Founder and Chairman, Reliance Group, said, “Our objective is clear – to position Reliance Defence among the Top 3 Defence Exporters, enabling India to not only meet its domestic defence needs, but also emerge as a key player in the global defence supply chain. This project marks a major step in the Reliance Group’s long-term strategy to invest in the fast-growing defence manufacturing sector.”

About Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high-growth sectors such as Power, Roads and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector.

Reliance Infrastructure is a major player in providing Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects. Reliance Infrastructure, through its SPVs, has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis and road projects on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. Reliance Infrastructure is also a leading utility company with having presence in power distribution.