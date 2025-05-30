IPO Calendar: Leela Hotels, Scoda Tubes among 10 firms to debut next week

IPO Calendar: Dalal Street investors are expected to remain in watch mode next week, with 10 companies set to list on the exchanges, including four mainboard, and six Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) offerings. Additionally, the initial public offering (IPO) of one SME company is scheduled to open for subscription. However, there will be no new openings in the mainboard segment, according to NSE schedule.

Upcoming mainboard IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, shares of Schloss Bangalore (Leela Hotels), Aegis Vopak Terminals, Prostarm Info Systems, Scoda Tubes are scheduled to be listed in the coming week. Among them, Leela Hotels, and Aegis Vopak Terminals will debut on the bourses on Monday, June 2, 2025, while Prostarm Info Systems is set to list on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The basis of allotment of Scoda Tubes shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025 and will list on the exchanges on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

According to NSE data, the IPOs of Schloss Bangalore, Aegis Vopak Terminals, and Prostarm Info Systems were subscribed 4.5 times, 2.09 times, and 9.2 times, respectively.

Upcoming SME IPO listings next week

The SME platforms will also remain active next week, with the listing of six companies: Blue Water Logistics, Nikita Papers, Astonea Labs, NR Vandana Tex Industries, Neptune Petrochemicals, and 3B Films. In addition, the public issue of Ganga Bath Fittings will open for subscription from June 4, 2025 to June 6, 2025.

Shares of Blue Water Logistics, Nikita Papers, and Astonea Labs will be listed on June 3, 2025. The basis of allotment for NR Vandana Tex Industries is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 2, 2025, with the listing scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Similarly, following allotment on June 2, shares of Neptune Petrochemicals are due to list on the NSE platform on June 4, 2025.

The basis of allotment for 3B Films is also expected to be finalised on June 2, 2025, with the stock set to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Additionally, the IPO of Ganga Bath Fittings will open for subscription on June 4, 2025 and close on June 6, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹32.65 crore through a fresh issue of 6.67 million equity shares, with a price band set between ₹46 and ₹49 per share.