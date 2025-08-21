Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Anlon Healthcare, a Gujarat-based chemical manufacturing company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹86 to ₹91 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹121.03 crore through a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, August 25, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The lot size for an application is 164 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,924 to bid for one lot or 164 shares.

The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment or prepayment of debt, and funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About Anlon Healthcare Incorporated in 2013, Enlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company offers pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care, and veterinary products, all manufactured following Indian and international pharmacopoeia standards like IP, BP, EP, JP, and USP. Anlon has received Drug Master File (DMF) approval from ANVISA, NMPA, and PMDA for loxoprofen sodium dihydrate and loxoprofen acid APIs.