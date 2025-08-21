Home / Markets / News / Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

Anlon Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025

IPO, Initial public offerings
Anlon Healthcare sets price band for IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Anlon Healthcare IPO: Anlon Healthcare, a Gujarat-based chemical manufacturing company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹86 to ₹91 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹121.03 crore through a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the book-running lead manager.
 
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, August 25, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
 
The lot size for an application is 164 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,924 to bid for one lot or 164 shares. 
 
The company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment or prepayment of debt, and funding working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Anlon Healthcare

Incorporated in 2013, Enlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company offers pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care, and veterinary products, all manufactured following Indian and international pharmacopoeia standards like IP, BP, EP, JP, and USP. Anlon has received Drug Master File (DMF) approval from ANVISA, NMPA, and PMDA for loxoprofen sodium dihydrate and loxoprofen acid APIs.
 
In the fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), Anlon Healthcare reported revenue from operations of ₹66.58 crore, down 41 per cent from ₹112.87 crore in the previous fiscal. The company posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹9.65 crore, up 65.8 per cent compared to ₹5.82 crore in the FY23.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results show early recovery signs; 18% of India Inc see earnings upgrade

BSE, Angel One slip as Sebi mulls F&O tenures; Nifty Capital Mkt down 1%

Premium

Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?

Sebi plans to improve tenure, maturity of equity products: Tuhin Pandey

Sebi may introduce regulated platform for pre-IPO firms: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story